In a season of social distancing, fundraisers have been forced into the virtual mode.
Not at Companion Animal Clinic Foundation. Their idea brought forward by board member and veterinarian Dr. Janet Sizelove taps into the grandmotherly “look at my pictures.”
Except the photos are in a slick coffee table book, not a cell phone. And the pride-and-joys are animal companions.
Donations, in the form of purchased pages, not only support a proposed mobile unit for underserved areas of Central North Carolina but showcase beloved pets, with a few words or a quotation about each, such as “Not every person knows how to love a dog…but every dog knows how to love a person.”
Or “Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened.”
Some highlight a pet’s personality: “Dogs laugh with their tails.” Others mourn a friend: “To make heaven the perfect resting place God made sure the pearly gates had a doggy door.’
Since 2005 the foundation has subsidized the Spay Neuter Veterinary Clinic (SNVC) of the Sandhills, which provides spay-neuter surgeries to people who cannot afford private veterinarians, thus reducing overpopulation, abandonment and euthanasia. The foundation, under Sizelove, assumed ownership of the clinic in December, with reorganization underway.
Sizelove first encountered the fundraising idea while living in Texas, where she was impressed by a book titled “Hope and Friends,” from Saving Hope of Fort Worth. On the cover is an oil painting of his cats, Bob and Bernadette, done by President George W. Bush.
“Can we pull this off here?” Sizelove wondered. Most likely, since this end of Moore County is home to animal activists able to pay the price: $250 to $1,300 per page (tax deductible), which includes a copy of the hardcover coffee-table book. Once the fee has been paid, organizers will advise on photos (amateur or professional) and anecdotes.
Submissions are accepted from September to May. For more information, contact Companion Animal Clinic at info@companionanimalclinic.org.
In the past SNVC fundraisers have included silent auctions, films, art shows. This one offers a lasting keepsake that includes your own precious animal companion, whether dog, cat, horse, ferret, hamster accompanied, if desired, by family members. Because, as the French author Colette said, “Our perfect companions never have fewer than four feet.”
