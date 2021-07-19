On Saturday, July 24, from 1 to 3 p.m., One of a Kind Gallery will be hosting another Artists @ Work event.
Six artists will be creating their magic on canvas, paper and clay, and the public is invited to come and watch them as they turn paint, paper, cloth, found objects, and clay into works of art.
They will be in the atrium of the Theatre Building (90 Cherokee Road in Pinehurst), as well as inside One of a Kind Gallery, which is in the Theatre Building. The gallery carries finished pieces by each of the participating artists.
Terri Birkhauser will be one of the featured artists. Birkhauser began her art career as a commercial artist in Milwaukee, Wis., where she mastered many of the requisite skills of the artist. When she turned her focus to the fine arts, she had a solid foundation, allowing her to advance quickly as a painter. Birkhauser’s soft and gentle paintings often tell a story.
“I believe that life is a canvas, and I am the happy painter,” she says.
Jane Casnellie will also be demonstrating her art. Well known throughout Moore County as the artist and owner of Hollyhocks Gallery, Casnellie decided to end her career as a gallery owner and devote her time and talents, which are considerable, to painting. Animals — dogs, foxes, birds — are among her favorite subjects, but flowers and landscapes are often targeted as well. Regardless, the results are stunning. Casnellie will be demonstrating her art using oils.
When she retired from a lengthy career in education, Anne Crabbe took up pottery. Within 18 months of her first pottery class at Montgomery Community College (MCC), she added a pottery studio to her home. Now, almost 12 years later, Crabbe continues to attend weekly classes at MCC with many of those in her first class. She also spends considerable time in her studio with her two rescue dogs, Winston and Dickens. Crabbe will be demonstrating the application of clay “pine cones” to create her pine cone bowls.
Nancy Maness grew up in southern California and spent her first 23 professional years as a flight attendant. Following her “years in the sky,” she was in the medical field for the next 20 years. After her retirement, Maness gravitated to her love of art. She began taking classes and found her subject matter on her great-grandfather-in-law’s farm with its rustic turn-of-the-century barns and buildings. Her love of gardening, particularly hydrangeas, is also evident in her bold and colorful paintings. Maness will be working with oils.
Another well-known name in the art world of Moore County is that of Paula Montgomery. Montgomery loves color, which is obvious in her work. She also loves experimenting and trying new techniques and styles. Unwilling to limit herself to traditional materials alone, she embraces mixed media techniques and materials. A palette knife is as important a tool in Montgomery’s hand as a brush, and her paintings hover between abstraction and representation. She will be demonstrating her use of mixed media.
The sixth artist to be demonstrating her work will be Jean Smyth, a water-colorist, who spent her professional life a teacher. Following her retirement, she was able to channel her time and energies into painting. Smyth often uses flowers as her subject matter, and her preference is plein air painting (painting live from nature). Whether from life or photographs, her soft water-color paintings have an ethereal quality to them, and she will be using water colors as she demonstrates.
For more information about the event, call One of a Kind Gallery at (910) 725-0465.
