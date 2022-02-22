In the foodie word-assocation game, you say fried chicken, I say rice. That’s because whenever my Greensboro granny got out the iron skillet, the dented aluminum rice pot with tight-fitting lid wasn’t far behind. Therefore, whenever I fried chicken you can bet the creamy pan gravy (with crispy bits stirred up from the skillet) would be spooned over rice.
I just love rice, most any kind, with basic white the touchstone. Strange, then, that I never invested in a big bulky rice cooker.
Maybe not so strange, since I developed a better way.
But first the rice. I can’t remember the brand my grandmother used, only that it was southern-grown, and my mother packed several boxes in her suitcase for the train trip home to New York – a fried chicken wasteland in the 1940s. After many trials I found something similar at Bo’s but haven’t seen it since they closed. I did discover that jasmine has a pleasant flavor, unlike some that taste like white school paste.
The only thing worse than wet rice is bland rice.
Then, I noticed that rice made in a pot according to package directions might be either al dente or mushy. Besides, the grains invariably stuck to the pan.
I’ll try the oven, especially since I still own a Corning French White casserole with glass lid, nice enough to put on the table, while keeping contents hot.
I use the same proportions no matter what the package says: 1 ¾ cups water to 1 cup rice. Boil the water, pour into casserole dish, add the rice, stir, cover tightly and bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until fluffy and tender.
Not everyone agrees on when to add salt. Some say rice grains don’t absorb salted water properly, so best add the salt when fluffing up cooked rice. Invest in some white pepper, too.
Plain rice is anything but bland, has wonderful flavor, especially with fried chicken gray, which doesn’t preclude variations. Replace half the water with V-8 juice, regular or spicy, for a burrito side. Or replace it all the water with defatted chicken broth or stock, preferably homemade. Don’t throw away those shrimp shells. Wash them well, simmer with onion and celery, strain the liquid, dilute with water and juice of a lemon. Serve with grilled salmon…scrumptious. For attractive confetti rice chop a handful of carrot slices fine in blender or processor. Add to rice and boiling water before tucking in the oven.
Or, simply melt a few tablespoons butter and stir into rice when done.
Make enough to chill and use for fried rice. Warm rice doesn’t fry.
Notice I haven’t mentioned the “instant” or “quick” option. Hopefully, the reason is obvious.
More nutritious brown rice is another ball game: chewy, with definite flavor. I’ve used beef broth and the oven method; add about 15 minutes to cooking time.
A word about homemade fried rice: Better to stir-fry the chopped veggies in hot oil first. Add cold rice and a little more oil and stir vigorously until rice is hot. If using fresh snow peas, add at the end and cook just until they turn bright green and are still crisp.
Or, when in a huge hurry, stop at a Chinese take-out for a container of rice from cooks who really know how. Answer their puzzled looks with “It’s for my Mardi Gras old-fashioned Southern fried chicken gravy…” and take off.
