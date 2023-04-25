I carry a small notebook to jot down items noticed while grocery (and other) shopping. Obviously, I have not sold my soul to a cellphone.
When the notebook fills up I turn the observations, if still timely, into a column which, according to my emails, usually touches nerves.
Let’s see…
Aldi has transitioned to self checkout, except for one lane. Terrible idea, since customer base is heavy on moms with small kids making sizeable purchases.
Heretofore, an Aldi perk was their uber-speedy cashiers, able to breeze through a laden shopping cart. Tragi-comic, seeing Mommy trying to corral pre-schoolers while scanning 50 items. Also, price gap between Aldi and other supermarket chains is closing, sometimes dramatically: house brand graham crackers, once 89 cents, now $1.79. But they’ve still got interesting breads and thick pieces of the best fresh salmon.
Every outing I search for items at pre-pandemic prices. Not much luck, except loose carrots, still .69 cents a pound at Food Lion. I like the big, thick ones cooked buttery-soft, preferably in chicken broth. Sometimes I puree one in the blender and beat into mashed potatoes. So pretty, so good …
Have you ever wondered why chicken wings and baby back ribs, with miniscule meat, cost much more than meaty boneless, skinless chicken parts and pork chops? I guess grown-ups need their finger foods.
I stop by Lowes Foods on Morganton Road every Wednesday because their senior discount is still 10 percent and they usually have fresh snow peas. I’m a big fan of the salad bar, which sticks to the basics. But cherry tomatoes cost $8.99 on the salad bar while a few feet away, they are $3.99 in the tomato department. I buy them separately. While at Lowes I always check out the past-date bakery shelf at back of store for half-price breads and sweets. Nobody bakes better cinnamon buns, made even sweeter by the reduction or BOGOs. After a painful hiatus, Edy’s has reinstated my favorite ice cream flavor: Espresso (chocolate) Chip.
Just when I assumed McIntosh apples were finished, I found some big beauties at Harris Teeter. Mac applesauce …. divine. After these are gone I’ll weep till October.
Sip ’n shop? I never understood the appeal of sipping wine or beer while shopping, offered by Lowes. Now they have bingo on Wednesdays, a much better (?) idea.
Why-oh-why doesn’t some deli make New York cole slaw dressed in garlic, oil, vinegar and NO SUGAR. At least Aldi, Food Lion and Fresh Market supply displaced Yanks with half-sour dills.
Walmart needs more small shopping carts.
Too many yogurt brands/varieties/ formulas/flavors. Enough already!
The only soda I drink is Fresca, a Coke brand recently in short supply. Even when available may not be included in BOGO sales. LBJ, a Fresca addict, must be rattling his spurs.
The big new Chick-fil-A delivers their mystique despite the lines. COVID hardly made a dent. Is it the faith connection that encourages loyalty?
Last licks: I’ve seen some really good pots, serving dishes, wine glasses, trays, other kitchenware (including an old-fashioned stovetop percolator) at the Goodwill store around the corner from Walmart. That dented aluminum percolator makes a great geranium planter.
For the very best French toast, cut an Italian loaf from Walmart bakery (often reduced) into medium-thick slices. Toast just until light golden before soaking in beaten egg/milk and browning in butter. Toasting renders slices firm, not floppy and pale. And while I’m on French toast, try my there’s-nothing-in-the-fridge-for-lunch trick: put a slice or two of cheese, preferably sharp, between two slices of well-done toast. Return to skillet. Press down until cheese melts. Serve topped with salsa.
