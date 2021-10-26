Remember wine and cheese?
How about beer and bear?
That’s what invitees get at Taco Tuesdays, initiated by Erik Michaels, a military guy who between deployments returns to Alaska where, after obtaining proper licenses, hunts, dresses, butchers and freezes wild game which is flown back to his classy condo in downtown Southern Pines. Here, Michaels simmers the meat or grinds it like hamburger, then browns in a skillet.
Caribou, anyone?
The noise you just heard was a vegetarian fainting.
Me.
Michaels’ buddies are made of stronger stuff. Most of the men and some of the women are military, with classified assignments. Dead giveaways: Haircuts, tattoos, sometimes beards and ripped torsos plus an enviable esprit de corps. Observing them, I feel our country is safe.
But you don’t need a uniform to be loaded for bear. Here comes Moore County Assistant District Attorney Brian Chapman.
“I like to hang out with Erik,” he says. “I’m not from around here — it’s a good place to meet people.” Other guests were recruited from bars popular with military personnel.
“It’s an interesting, transient community that shows up at (Taco Tuesdays),” adds enthusiastic attendee Jesse Sommer. “Erik just walked up to me at a bar and invited me. Every time I come I meet new people, some that I’ve seen other places.”
Make no mistake; wild game is real meat for real men. However, one Crock-Pot contains a creamy chicken concoction which Michaels provides for fainters. He also brings back Alaskan halibut and salmon, reported to be divine, even after freezing, better even than what sells for almost $20 per pound in fancy fish markets.
Michaels got the idea for this gathering in August of 2020, with COVID-19 impacting downtown watering holes. He noticed his mates’ curiosity when he spoke of hunting game. Like, who knew that one moose yields about 80 2-inch rib-eye type steaks which, like other cuts, can be cooked by the same methods as beef or pork? Or that moose is protein-packed, but low in saturated fat. Imagine the bragging rights for having consumed something so daring, even if it does taste like beef.
The most recent gathering was quite the scene, especially since Michaels’ condo has a roof garden designed for entertaining — not romantic, like the Parisian rooftops overlooking Montmarte, but close enough to the train tracks to provide an occasional jolt.
Definitely an element of “Friends,” on safari.
As many as 30 drift in and out, interesting people including a military spouse who writes and self-publishes romance novels. Guest stash their beer in the fridge as Michaels sets out the repast on the breakfast bar, out of reach for a visiting basset hound. To accompany the bear taco stuffing the hunter-host provides spicy Rotel sauce, lettuce, rice and grated cheese.
Michaels was born in Missouri, hunted with his dad as a child, moved to Delta Junction, Alaska (where 19 percent of the 931 residents speak Russian or Ukrainian), after college. He pictured this tiny town as a “last frontier.” Its long and severe winters prompted the U.S. Army to build a training facility for troops facing deployment in similar conditions.
“I loved ‘Northern Exposure,’” the 1990s TV series starring Rob Morrow who, come to think of it, Michaels resembles.
An hour into Taco Tuesday folks were warming up, connecting, laughing. But what’s the use of whetting appetites when the events — held sporadically, announced by email — aren’t open to the public?
Taco Tuesday illustrates how food (especially the adventurous kind) draws people together: church picnics, strawberry socials, pancake breakfasts. I remember attending a First Thanksgiving dinner re-creation at a New England history museum. The wild turkey cooked on a spit over an open fire was bloody awful, with stringy, tough, dry meat unrelated to anything labeled Butterball. But the experience conveyed a lesson.
So, whenever a nasty virus or anything else causes “un-bear-able” isolation remember Erik Michaels, invite a few brave souls and stir up a pot of something mildly wild.
Just don’t invite me.
