There oughta be a law requiring Moore County cooks to make peach cobbler before the season ends — especially this season, when corona virus robbed us of the Candor Peach Festival.
Peach pie will do but homemade pastry is an art, sometimes a pain. Frozen crust doesn’t do justice to our glorious peaches. Cobbler makes its own biscuit topping.
Furthermore, cobbler is a dessert best made with slightly overripe, even bruised fruit which is sometimes reduced. Leftover cobbler, if such exists, makes a wicked good snack.
Semantics have a say: cobbler, slump, buckle, crisp, crumble, grunt all refer to baked fruit desserts, with toppings. Slumps and grunts are cooked in a heavy skillet on a burner. Crisps and crumbles are virtually the same. Cobbler sports a drawl while the others originated in New England, using berries. Before contributing a super-easy peach cobbler recipe let me share a few more exotic ideas that celebrate those final Moore County beauties.
Peaches and pound cake – a luscious pair, an instant dessert. Peel (dip in boiling water and slide off skin) a ripe peach, slice thinly, set aside to accumulate juice. Toast a slice of commercial pound cake and top with a spoonful of vanilla ice cream. Spoon peaches and juice over. Or, omit the ice cream, spoon peaches over cake cubes and top with real whipped cream.
Knockout salad: Peel large, ripe peaches, cut in half, remove pits; place each half on a “cup” of velvety Boston lettuce. Arrange a slice of goat cheese (cut from a log) over the pit cavity. Drizzle with raspberry vinaigrette
Lovin’ cousins: Peaches and almonds belong to the same genus, share an underlying flavor. Peel medium size ripe-but firm peaches, remove pits. Place cut side down on a buttered baking pan. Stud them with sliced almonds. Spoon Amaretto (almond liqueur) over the peaches and run under broiler until beginning to bubble. Serve as a side dish or dessert.
Back to humble cobbler with a biscuit-like crust:
Slice 6 tablespoons unsalted butter into a 9-by-12 (approximately) baking dish; place in warm oven to melt. Sift 1 cup flour, 2/3 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon baking powder and a dash of salt into a bowl. Stir in 1 cup milk just until moistened. Pour batter in even layer over melted butter. Do not stir. Bring 5 cups sliced, peeled peaches, ¼ cup sugar and 1 tablespoon lemon juice to a simmer, stirring constantly. Cook a minute or two until hot. Remove from heat, stir in ½ teaspoon, each, vanilla and almond extracts and a sprinkle of nutmeg. Spoon even layer of peaches over batter. Bake at 375 degrees for about 35 minutes, or until topping is golden brown. If peaches are very sweet, decrease sugar by 3 tablespoons. For extra kick, stir 3/4 cup of fresh raspberries into the hot peaches. Serve warm, with vanilla ice cream or Greek vanilla yogurt.
I’m not a fan of cold cereal, but once a year, in August, I adore corn flakes smothered in dripping-ripe peach slices and whole milk.
Carolina peaches — indescribable, yet I’ve managed 500 words describing them.
This for sure: If Eve had used a peach she might have gotten a better deal.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.