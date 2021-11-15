Poor cranberries. This fruit, aboriginal to North America, has been typecast, reaching its pinnacle at Thanksgiving, then fading. Blame it on difficult cultivation — primarily in the sandy bogs of coastal New England, Michigan and the Pacific Northwest. Then, the sour factor.
Cranberries require sugar — lots — to bring out their distinctive flavor. Still, some food historians assign the cranberry connection to that first Thanksgiving in 1621, when the Wampanoag tribe joined surviving Pilgrims for a feast in Plymouth, Mass. Logic suggests that cranberries were more likely on the menu than turkey.
Pity, since the tart, refreshing cranberry flavor would be delicious year-round, in sherbet, pies, muffins, condiments beyond jellied rounds, straight from the can.
Fresh cranberry relish using ground or chopped raw berries with oranges, celery, nuts stole the spotlight for a while. Dried cranberries transform oatmeal cookies. But nothing compares to jewel-toned cranberry chutney with just enough heat to cut through rich turkey — especially dark meat — and stuffing. It is absolutely tongue-tingling on other poultry, seafood, meatloaf, ham or pork roast, brown rice, warm biscuits.
In addition, chutney can be canned or refrigerated in tightly sealed glass jars until Christmas. And so easy to make …
Sauté 1 cup finely chopped sweet onion (processor OK) in 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. After onion softens add 1 tablespoon chopped fresh garlic (not from a jar) and 1 tablespoon grated or chopped fresh ginger. Stir for a minute or two. Add 2 cups fresh cranberries, 1 cup peeled and chopped apples, 1 cup peeled and chopped pears, ½ cup golden raisins, 1 mandarin orange peeled and chopped, ½ cup each: brown sugar, cider vinegar, water, 1 teaspoon salt and about ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes. Cover and simmer gently for an hour, stirring often to prevent sticking. If mixture seems thin, low-boil uncovered for a few minutes. Chutney thickens as it cools.
Ladle into clean hot jars. Cool, refrigerate at least 24 hours before using.
I have found other ways to incorporate that unmistakable cranberry tang into year-round meals, mostly with juice or, when available, juice concentrate. Meatballs simmered in a sweet-sour sauce made from crushed tomatoes, cranberry juice (preferably concentrate), a little brown sugar and vinegar or lemon juice are great on wide egg noodles or mashed potatoes. Cranberry tea: half strong plain tea, half cranberry juice (not “cocktail”); cranberry applesauce (peeled McIntosh apples, handful of cranberries). Tint white butter frosting a delicate pink with cranberry juice, instead of milk. Cape Codder cocktails needn’t go out with the tide on Labor Day.
All are possible since fresh cranberries freeze beautifully, right in the bag.
…
The Price Isn’t Right: Thanksgiving plans may be normalizing as the pandemic wanes, but grocery prices certainly aren’t. In the past, when a situation like delivery interruptions or product shortages cause price hikes some producers raised prices, whether affected or not. That may happen in the coming months. I’ve watched items rise 20-30 percent, and that’s before the holiday rush. So shoppers must be even more careful what they buy, avoiding splurges, taking advantage of sales and BOGOs. A $35 minimum purchase required for give-away turkey prices is easily reached by stocking up on paper products, laundry detergent and big bags of pet kibble.
But $7 a pound for bacon? Humbug.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
