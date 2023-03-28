My pre-baby boomer generation ate what was in season nearby, or what traveled well, like citrus. To do otherwise courted disaster. Remember the scene in “East of Eden” based on the Steinbeck novel, when an experimental shipment of lettuce from California to New York spoils for lack of temperature control? Even heart-throb James Dean couldn’t make that go down easy. Therefore, spring truly welcomed when strawberries, greens, radishes, baby peas replaced winter’s dwindling root cellar. If Easter fell late, some local crops might be ready for the holiday table.
Now, we have everything, all the time, which spoils both anticipation and gratification.
But sometimes Mother Nature pulls a fast one, plunging fields back into winter, leaving growers in tears, as was Dean over his railway car filled with rotten lettuce.
This year a warm spell at the end of February extending into March had me worried, even though strawberries are always in season, somewhere.
With that good news in mind, leading up to Easter and Passover where parsley and herbs represent renewal, let me suggest a few simple ways to refresh the appetite with seasonal dishes.
Asparagus … harbinger of spring. Pencil-slim may be more popular but the fat ones add rich flavor and texture to a super spring sub:
Cook spears until very tender. Cool and drain on paper towels. Spread sub rolls or baguettes with Dijon mustard spiked with horseradish. Wrap two or three spears per sandwich with shaved ham and thinly sliced Swiss or Gouda. Place bundles into rolls. Delicious at room temperature or wrapped in foil and heated gently. Omit ham for vegetarians.
For a wagon-wheel omelet trim medium-thin spears to fit like spokes in a skillet. Steam until crisp-tender. Drain well on paper towels. Beat eggs and pour into well-greased skillet. When eggs start to set arrange asparagus spokes. Sprinkle with grated cheese (pepperjack adds spark), cover skillet and finish cooking over low heat.
Baby potatoes need no peeling to enhance any spring menu. Scrub well, simmer until barely tender. Rinse and dry on a kitchen towel. To serve cold slice in half and dress with sour cream mixed with fresh dill and baby scallions. Refrigerate several hours for flavors to soak in. To serve hot, simmer whole in chicken broth until barely tender; dry well, brush with garlic butter and broil until skin is crisp.
Tiny sweet peas hardly ever make it to the supermarket. But frozen ones (marked tiny or petite) substitute well. Simmer briefly, drain well, chop fine in food processor with 2-3 garlic cloves, 2-3 tablespoons olive oil and salt. Cook an interesting pasta shape—I like fusilli corkscrews. Drain well, rinse with boiling water, drain again. Toss in pea-garlic puree while pasta is still hot. Cool, refrigerate several hours to blend flavors. Serve on a bed of curly lettuce alongside cold poached salmon.
For a salad that sings spring, in a large bowl arrange baby spinach leaves, paper-thin slices of white mushrooms and red onion, small ripe strawberries left whole; cut berries will bleed on the mushrooms. Whisk together a half-cup of “light-tasting” olive oil, two tablespoons fresh lemon juice, a sprinkle of salt and a quarter cup of heavy syrup from canned peaches. Toss gently into salad, barely enough to make spinach leaves glisten. Serve immediately.
Eggs have symbolized spring since pagan times. Devil them, for an Easter brunch. Use eggs graded medium or large; mash cooked yolks with mayo and a smidgen of horseradish. Fill cavities, level off for a flat surface. Cut a slice of smoked salmon into thin strips, arrange strips into crosses on the flat surface.
Bring spring “flowers” to the table. Cut large yellow bell peppers in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds and membranes. Trim top edge to resemble tulip petals. Fill with chicken salad made from finely chopped chicken breast, inner celery ribs and leaves, green onions and just enough mayo to hold ingredients together.
Then, just for fun, yellow Jell-O with well-drained crushed pineapple in a bunny mold.
