Bagged, ready-to-eat spinach tops the list of unsung food marvels, a true image-changer, better even than sliced bread.
When I was very young, in the 1940s, spinach was the pits, feared by all but Popeye. No wonder: Fresh was scarce, strong-tasting and sandy even after many washings. Frozen resembled slithery mush. And canned — even the Popeye brand — was, well, disgusting. I hated it.
Everything changed in the 1980s when health-conscious California cuisine became the rage. Commercial farms started growing varieties that could be harvested young, with a milder flavor and, miraculously, no sand or tough ribs. These smooth little leaves became a nutritional darling which — unlike Popeye’s — could be eaten raw.
Chefs scratched their heads and came up with spinach salad. I scratched mine, and combined the baby leaves with snow-white mushroom and red onion slices and tiny ripe strawberries dressed in oil, mild rice vinegar with a touch of “heavy” syrup from canned peaches.
Now, a true aficionado, I find ways to make even breakfast “Florentine.”
The link to Renaissance Italy originated with homesick Catherine di Medici of Florence, who brought spinach seeds to France when she married King Henri. The royal chefs were instructed to add leaves to recipes and/or invent new ones.
Thanks, Kate.
The vegetable itself, which had been cultivated for 2,000 years, reached Italy by way of China. Chinese restaurants still list a side dish of crunchy deep-fried spinach leaves, which practically melt in your mouth.
Forgive the name-drop, but I have eaten spinach at Buca Lapi, the oldest (1880) restaurant in Florence. In 1985 they were still using a more mature leaf, full of spinach-y flavor. Glorious, like everything else Florentine.
Spinach salad no longer raises eyebrows. Time for other ideas:
Bagged spinach comes baby and regular. The regular has longer stems, removal optional. Aldi has the best prices on both. Spinach has a short fridge life, so plan to finish the bag quickly—not difficult since a bag yields less than 2 cups cooked.
For breakfast: A grilled sandwich filled with thinly sliced Swiss or Gouda cheese and a layer of raw spinach leaves on sourdough. Grill in buttered skillet over medium heat until cheese has melted. Or, line skillet with paper-thin slices of ham; cover with a layer of spinach leaves and heat over medium until spinach begins to wilt. Break eggs over the spinach, cover and cook gently until yolks are barely set.
Lunch offers a hundred options. For an elegant burger, gently mix ground chicken with spinach ribbons (cut leaves with scissors) and grated sweet onion. Season with celery salt. Form into patties and skillet-grill or cook over charcoal. Add leaves to any canned soup — chicken noodle to potato or tomato bisque, lentil to clam chowder. Arrange leaves atop a frozen pizza, when it’s halfway heated.
For supper: Cook noodles or angel hair pasta, drain, add spinach leaves and grated cheese, stir over low heat until spinach wilts and cheese melts. Or, as a side dish, as served at Buca Lapi: Sauté chopped fresh (not from a jar) garlic in best-quality olive oil over low heat until fragrant. Watch that it doesn’t burn. Stir in spinach until leaves are coated and wilted. Season with sea salt. This can be served open-faced on toasted Italian peasant bread.
Eat that, while your kitty enjoys Fancy Feast Chicken or Tuna Florentine.
Another side dish: Make a pot of mashed potatoes, beating in an egg yolk with the butter and milk. In an oven-proof casserole, alternate layers of potatoes and raw spinach leaves, stems removed, ending with potatoes. Bake at 375 degrees until heated through and brown on top, about 30 minutes. I also add chopped raw spinach to my favorite Cheddar quick-bread recipe, to serve with soup.
For snacks: Chop de-stemmed raw spinach leaves very fine in processor. Stir into plain or flavored hummus. Serve with crackers.
Now, isn’t it nice that something so convenient and good-tasting is just as beneficial for body and soul?
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.