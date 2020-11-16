Bread. A simple word for a plain food, albeit enriched with history, civilization, geography, religion. A childhood icon, a travel memento. An attitude, a behavior.
My father, from a poor Russian immigrant family, worshipped bread — the real kind: crusty, dense, with a yeasty tang. Or dark, sour rye and pumpernickel. He could not eat a meal without bread; a bite of food, a bite of bread. My husband also required bread although he wasn’t as particular.
But it should be fresh. Fifty years ago Montreal flourished in European bakers. Every morning I would load the three-under-4 children into their stroller and walk a half mile to the bakery, owned by a Polish refugee, for two rolls: a braided egg knot and a crusty round Vienna (Kaiser, stateside). The toddlers split a bagel on the way home.
In fact, “bagel” was one of my daughter’s first words.
That happened before bread was infused with chemicals and preservatives. Old-timers remembered the wood-fired brick-oven bakery at the center of the village.
Back then, bread was cheap. Back then, bread was wrapped in paper, not plastic, which ruins a crust in minutes. Day-old bread became soup or stew dunkers.
I love good bread, but never eat it with a meal, unless as sandwich bookends. My favorite is the proper French kind, as painted by Van Gogh. The world’s most famous foodie taught me to judge a restaurant by its breadbasket, which should be delivered by the server, with the menus, accompanied by softened (but not mushy) sweet butter.
Julia Child spent summers in Vermont. As the food reporter of the state’s largest newspaper, I covered the events she attended, sat next to her at banquets. On her last trip to Vermont before retirement, she invited me to lunch at the mountain cabin of Judith Jones, her longtime editor.You bring the bread, she asked, since I had access to a European baker. The menu was simple, exquisite: just-picked asparagus, tiny new potatoes, slivers of smoked salmon with capers, bread, a spreadable cheese and, for dessert, local strawberries.
The baguettes, baked at dawn, were crusty/chewy enough to do dental damage, yet glorious. She tore hunks off thick slices and buttered each one, the European way.
Then, the time I wrote about New York rye bread which, in the 1940s, had a tiny indentation on the flat side. Into this belly button was inserted a small paper sticker bearing the bakers’ union emblem. A grown man called me, sobbing; that detail, long forgotten, had unleashed a torrent of memories.
Every country has its bread. Same for regions in the U.S. The South contributes biscuits and cornbread; the best old-timey cornbread I’ve found is at K&W Cafeterias in Asheboro and Chapel Hill. Aberdeen and Southern Pines have several excellent bakeries, if you don’t mind the trip and the price.
I still have trouble swallowing $5 for a loaf of bread, which reflects overhead more than anything else, since basic bread requires only flour, water, salt and yeast. My biggest disappointment is the commercial product — especially “wide-pan” varieties laden with fat and sugar, with slices so big they barely fit a toaster. Some have sexy names, a marketing ploy, like “ancient grains,” meaning amaranth, spelt, millet and kamut. Don’t be fooled. These grains are added sparingly to wheat, which itself has been available for 12,000 years.
A good roll or baguette isn’t easy to find at supermarket bakery counters, either. That cellophane wrapping with tiny holes meant to preserve the crust helps but the bread will harden overnight. The old wives freshen by placing unsliced bakery bread in a heavy paper bag, sealed and sprinkled with water. Put bag in 250 degree oven for about 15 minutes.
Self-serve supermarket bins removed during the pandemic are coming back, although their rolls are mostly crust surrounding air. I like the texture, yeasty-ness and price of Aldi’s take-and-finish-baking baguette. Fresh Market ciabatta rolls work well for sandwiches. Food Lion in Pinecrest Plaza sometimes imports a challah from New Jersey. Lowes’ sliced brioche, baked in France, makes a rich, sweet breakfast toast. Otherwise, what’s called English toasting bread tastes the least factory-produced.
Bread assumes special meaning at Thanksgiving, since food historians believe the Wamponoag tribe brought cornbread — made with coarsely ground cornmeal — to the first Thanksgiving, in 1621. You might add that to the menu, instead of puffy dinner rolls. Makes the best stuffing, too.
Obviously, bread represents more than sustenance. For some, it is a ritual. Breads have qualified as socio-economic, cultural or geographic markers. Remember the photos of Parisian shoppers carrying an unwrapped ficelle (skinny baguette) under their arms? You’ve heard the expression “… like sliced white bread,” meaning dull, ordinary. Yet peanut butter or ripe tomato with mayo demand these mushy slices.
Given recent conditions, I hope comfort foods will dominate holiday menus.
Come this altered Thanksgiving, “break bread” with heightened appreciation and respect. Because life would suffer a huge loss without it.
