I miss winter. Not the howling blizzards that close schools or the ice storms that take down power lines. Just the cloudless deep blue sky that accompanies near-zero temps.
More than several Moore County carpetbaggers admit the same longing.
Most of my life has been spent far north. For 10 years we rented a small ski house from November to March. The kids became racers; one daughter qualified to train with the Canadian National Ski Team at their summer camp, in Argentina. I’m a fair if cautious skier myself. After all, if Mom breaks a leg, who will make the thick soups, the gigantic sandwiches on loaves baked in a wood-burning brick oven, in the mountain town?
The most potent memories, however, were of hot toddies, alcoholic and otherwise, blazing a trail from mouth downward. I have shared Russian tea, my own concoction before, but still get requests.
I call it Russian in memory of my paternal peasant grandmother, who died before I was born. She somehow smuggled their heavy metal samovar into America, to escape pogroms of the late 19th century — events which inspired “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Warning: Drink this only when home for the night, or designate a driver. It is potent.
In a large, heavy pot bring about 10 cups water to a boil. Add 3 tea bags — plain, not flavored — and a small seedless orange and a lemon, sliced. Cover pot and simmer about 10 minutes. Stir in sugar sparingly, then several dashes of cinnamon and nutmeg. Smash the fruit with a potato masher. Set aside another 15 minutes, then remove fruit rinds with a slotted spoon. Just before serving slice another orange and lemon into half rounds, fit one of each into heavy mugs warmed with boiling water. Bring tea to a boil and take off burner. Immediately add ½ cup Southern Comfort to very hot but not boiling tea, swirl around and pour over fruit in warmed mugs. Serve immediately
Ahhh …
This will warm your cockles, wherever they are, and send you off to sleep.
Not all holiday drinks are such whammies. At a festive dinner, instead of dessert, heat a quart of chocolate milk from the dairy case — medium warm, not hot. Stir in 4-6 tablespoons Kahlua. Have ready tall narrow glasses. Fill three-quarters full with warmed milk, top with a small scoop of coffee ice cream. Dust with cocoa. Serve with long wide straws.
Ice cream melts as milk is sipped, creating a delicious sludge.
Cranberries carry over from Thanksgiving in liquid form, to enhance the ubiquitous British cuppa. Try a half-and-half by simmering equal amounts of cranberry juice and tea in a saucepan. Float a paper-thin lemon slice in each cup. Or replace half of cranberry juice with lemonade.
Amazing, how food and drink bring back the past. My father made a lamp out of his mother’s samovar before it disappeared. Winters have warmed, the ski house is gone, and the petite racer with long blonde braids, nicknamed Papillon (French for butterfly), for her ability to elevate and flit between slalom gates, died young.
Still, during a cold December evening, I sip a mug of Russian tea … and remember.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
