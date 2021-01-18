January has become Resolution Month. Food — or rather the rationing thereof — tops many lists. Except dietary resolutions sound so preachy, with Marie Osmond inscribing the commandments. Recently, the diet industry has gone cerebral, with a concept called Noom, “designed by psychologists,” to recognize triggers and change eating habits.
I don’t preach. I accuse. Food manufacturers deserve blame for choices Americans make. One entire aisle in the supermarket devoted to snack foods. Another to “soft drinks” and sugared, diluted juice. Several to frozen entrees laden with salt, sugar, preservatives to ensnare the shopper who claims “No time to cook.”
Convenience is a powerful motivator. So are permutations like cauliflower-crusted pizza, sounding righteous, but unnecessary for anybody not on a medically prescribed diet.
I believe in enjoying food, as it was meant to be, but sensibly, in moderation and most important, in simple forms, which are usually healthier and less expensive. Years ago this common sense earned me a nutrition information award from the American Dietetic Association.
Examples:
Hash browns: Everybody loves French fries, evidenced by dozens of varieties of frozen. Hash browns are fast and delicious. Microwave small unpeeled potatoes until tender, cut into cubes and brown until crunchy in a skillet sprayed with oil. Especially good with eggs, for breakfast.
OJ: Back in the day brides received electric juicers. Then came cartons of “fresh squeezed.” Read the fine print. This juice was likely squeezed six weeks ago, 600 miles away. Home squeezed OJ, not cheap, is absolutely nectar of the gods.
Soupe de la semaine: Unlike soupe du jour, this lasts for a week, makes a complete meal: a piece of well-trimmed chuck simmered with sliced onions, fat carrots and a big unpeeled potato until tender.
Remove meat and veggies, cut into bitesized pieces. Return to pot with a can of diced tomatoes, some chopped green beans, yellow squash and green pepper, frozen cauliflower, baby Brussels sprouts, anything on hand. Simmer until veggies are done; throw in a big handful of fresh spinach; it will wilt in the hot soup. Season with salt, pepper. Dunk baguette hunks for a simple meal that tastes better the second day, even better the third.
Plain pasta: I love “Moonstruck,” the award-winning 1987 film starring Cher and Nicolas Cage that depicts Italian-American life minus the “Soprano” influence. Notice the first meal Cher prepares for her honey is a medium-rare steak and thin pasta, which appears to be sauced only with butter, or a little olive oil. Snip in a bit of parsley. Same with buttered egg noodles .… divine.
Applesauce: Not from a jar. Homemade, but only with McIntosh apples. Peel, slice, cook in a bit of cider or apple juice. They disintegrate in a few minutes. Mash with a potato masher. No sugar needed. Spoon, warm, over toasted pound cake for a simple dessert that begs seconds.
Cottage cheese: So 1950s, so good, eclipsed by yogurt. Small curd, low-fat spread on toasted whole grain bread, maybe with a slice of tomato or avocado and you’re McGood-to-go.
How sweet it is: A big sweet potato baked until the skin drops off. Top with butter, a little salt, add something green on the side for a satisfying meatless meal. Or highlight the sweet with a spoon of orange marmalade
Remember V-8, another been-around-forever potable that’s good, plain and refreshing, even more so diluted with fizzy club soda? Try adding a splash to mashed potatoes for a rosy hue and flavor spike.
Saltines spread with peanut butter. Who needs crackers flavored like sun-dried tomatoes costing $2.99 a box?
Tea, glorious tea, hold the add-ins. Queen Elizabeth drinks Twinings Earl Grey, plain as it gets. Just java, too: I couldn’t sleep at night after consuming a $5 latte, not because of the caffeine. Chock Full o’Nuts and Eight O’Clock still make a good, plain cuppa joe.
The virus pandemic has led to a re-evaluation of many things, food (and its price) among them. So, devote the end of January to simplification. Makes sense.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
