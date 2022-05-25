I long for the days when fruits were seasonal, when strawberries meant spring, greeted with the same joy as November Beaujolais, in France. Even so, berries from a local farm — self- picked or not — seem especially precious, whether eaten out of hand or the star of a complicated dessert.
The “dessert” part needs investigating; strawberries, with a high water content, dissolve in pie and muffins. Shortcake, glorious shortcake, is too often dumbed down to a circle of commercial sponge cake with as much flavor as a kitchen sponge. Flakey oversized biscuits, slightly sweetened, and soft whipped cream are the gold standard, but a production. The compromise, both elegant and easy: crepes.
That’s right: easy. I’ve been making them— sweet and savory— for so long I toss ingredients into the blender without even measuring, enough for a jarful of batter, which improves after resting over- night. Savory crepes are divine wrapped around spring asparagus, or seafood moistened with sherry-spiked white sauce. Just as good enrobing smooth avocado and crisp bacon. Or, with a touch of sugar, sautéed autumn apple slices.
A crepe pan is not necessary, just a blender, a heavy nonstick 8- or 9-inch skillet and a spatula with thin, flexible blade.
But before the attempt, the lore.
Legend has crepes originating in Brittany, a province in northwestern France, which juts out into three bodies of water. In modern days, its long and colorful history has faded behind the fanciful starched white headgear worn by women, also the worldwide reputation of crepes Bretonnes.
They originated when a woman spilled some thin leftover porridge onto a hot iron cooktop. To hide her accident, she ate the resulting pancake.
A pity she didn’t have late-season Moore County strawberries to create a haute cuisine dessert from a clumsy mistake.
Here goes:
Pour 1 cup whole milk and 1 cup cold water into blender. Add 3 large eggs and 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Pulse until mixed. Add 1 cup plus two tablespoons all-purpose flour (preferably unbleached). For dessert crepes, include a table- spoon of sugar. Blend again. Add 2 tablespoons melted butter (or oil) and pulse until well-mixed. Let batter stand at room temperature, in blender, for an hour. Pulse again, pour into a jar.
Heat heavy nonstick skillet (about 8 inches) to hot but not quite smoking. Spray with oil or rub with butter. Shake jar vigorously or stir with whisk. Pour batter in a thin stream into center of skillet, rotating to cover. Turn heat to medium-high and cook for 30-45 seconds, until bubbles appear and crepe begins to dry. Lift crepe with spatula and flip to second side. Cook about 30 seconds. Slide onto clean kitchen towel. Repeat, shaking jar every few crepes. Crepes may be kept in a very low oven, covered, until enough are made. Ideally, each crepe will be pliable and the color of the batter, with brown splotches.
Count on a few practice crepes, as skillets and stoves vary until you get the hang. The cook’s reward: eating the imperfect test crepes.
Spoon a line of sweetened, thinly sliced ripe strawberries down middle of each warm crepe. Fold over, spoon on homemade whipped cream, sweetened with confectioners’ sugar, spiked with vanilla. Top with a perfect whole strawberry.
Substitute ripe local peaches later in the summer. For peach crepes sprinkle whipped cream with toasted almond slices.
Refrigerate leftover batter; shake vigorously before using. Will taste (and cook) even better after the batter rests for a day.
Crepes are like riding a bicycle. Once mastered, never forgotten. Versatile, easy, make the cook look like a pro, even without the fancy hat.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.