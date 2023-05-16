I scraped the last bit of mayonnaise from the Hellmann’s jar, rinsed it out, replaced the lid and dropped it in the recycle bin. No clink. Soda bottles have been plastic practically forever but mayonnaise?
The memories came drifting back, to when quart mayo jars with metal screw tops stayed relevant long past chicken salad and BLTs. They were ideal fridge (or, lid removed, microwave-safe) containers, wide rather than tall, therefore fitting on lower refrigerator shelves. Contents were visible through the glass. Size – just right for delivering homemade soup or applesauce to a sick friend. More than once I have filled a mayo jar with boiling water, tightened the lid, dropped the jar in a cotton sock and tucked it between my aching neck and shoulder.
The glass mayo jar emerged from the dishwasher sparkling unlike plastic which bonds with grease. I used it until the metal lid rusted.
No more. Fewer and fewer products come in glass which is breakable, heavier therefore more costly to ship.
That got me to thinking about how the container relates to what it holds.
Smucker’s homey gingham lids practically jump off the shelf. The glass reveals jewel-hued contents. The mouth is wide enough to store leftovers when the jam is gone. I probably buy this more expensive brand for its jar, just like I prefer pasta sauce in canning jars.
Blindfolded, I can identify a maple syrup bottle by its jug handles. Ditto a Grey Poupon mustard pot, top-heavy as a starlet.
Kudos to products that have stood their ground: Sardine and SPAM cans remain classic except for ring pulls instead of “keys” which rolled back the lid.
God bless oatmeal in a cardboard cylinder, updated only by a plastic seal.
About those ring pulls --- they’re supposed to be an improvement, right? They make opening cans easier for arthritic hands. Wishful thinking, since prying up the ring requires a knife or a strong finger. Then, once the lid is removed watch out for sharp edges unless you like bloody tuna.
Other packaging improvements cut both ways, namely plastic bags with sliders or press-to-seal track closures. First, cut a strip off the top. Then, if the bag has no slider, pull apart the sealer strip, difficult with wet or stiff hands. Example: yellow and red mini-peppers. Accessing them, not fun. Neither are wire twist ties on bread bags, twisted way to tight, impossible to tell which way to untwist.
Speaking of fun, when yogurt became an item in the 50s Dannon was the only brand. It came in 5-6-ounce plastic cups with tight-fitting lids, great for storing leftovers or berries in the lunch bag. I remember taking empty cups to the beach where my kids packed them with damp sand and turned out turrets for the castle.
Other memories surfaced when I saw a wooden Velveeta box with sliding top in an antique shop, then online. I remember begging my mother to buy one for keeping crayons. She did, reluctantly, but wouldn’t let me have the box until all the cheese had been eaten. Takes forever for a 6-year-old to consume 2 pounds of anything.
But she never gave in to jelly in jars bedecked with cartoon characters, later juice glasses. Unlike the Velveeta box they survive on the supermarket shelf.
Can you believe that tall Saltine boxes were once tin to be filled, second time around, with homemade cookies? Don’t get me started on glass Coke bottles, scratched from recycling, requiring a “church key” to pry off the crimped metal tops. We filled them with candle drippings and used them for game pieces.
With summer coming, save a few half-gallon plastic milk jugs. Wash thoroughly, fill two-thirds full with Kool-Aid, freeze and tuck in the picnic cooler instead of an ice pack. Contents should be drinkable by mid-afternoon.
If cottage cheese, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream containers were clear or translucent we wouldn’t have to buy fridge containers. My favorite: Food Lion sherbet, in a 32-ounce tub with a tight-fitting lid. Dishwasher-safe, perfect size.
