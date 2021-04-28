Uh-oh. The Bureau of Labor Statistics just reported that grocery prices have risen 2.6 percent in the past year. I’ve noticed a few cents increase in almost everything I buy, even at Aldi. Pennies, but an omen, with the largest increase coming in the past month.
I have forever watched food prices. It’s my thing. Not just the dollars-and-cents part. Also the history/philosophy/psychology of grocery shopping influenced by marketing, an aggressive science that encourages us to buy everything we don’t need.
Nobody needs a package of cookies costing $3.49 when a box of store-brand graham crackers costs 88 cents. They are sweet and delicious, especially dipped in milk, applesauce or with a few chocolate chips microwave-melted on top.
Overly processed, packaged and marketed foods are my enemy. Yogurt in a tube makes me nauseous. Frozen entrees are an expensive disappointment. My shopping nirvana is the Jean Talon City Market in Montreal, where I lived for 20 years: four square blocks of open-air pavilions, more than 100 stalls staffed by the people who grow, in season, most of the gorgeous produce, also eggs, honey, flowers, herbs, maple syrup, jams. The pavilion is rimmed by small shops — butcher, seafood, bakeries, charcuterie and sidewalk cafes serving ethnic dishes prepared from ingredients purchased within sight.
There I’ve seen cabbages big as basketballs, pale violet eggplant, yellow and purple heirloom tomatoes bursting with juice. White zucchini, orange peppers. Asian veggies I cannot name. Garlic braids for decoration. Pears worthy of a Cezanne still-life.
Glorious.
On a summer Saturday, shoppers speaking 100 languages and dialects fill their baskets and string bags.
Back to the here and now. Our food prices are influenced by weather, natural disasters, labor and the oil situation. Might as well include COVID-19, which has seeped into everything. The ordinary shopper can do little about these stressors but everything about what they buy, which is driven by marketing, overt and subliminal.
Analysts count on customers buying into the sizzle. To justify this, providers must constantly diversify products, offer new flavors, sizes, wrappers, gimmicks. A product launch, with advertising, costs millions. This gets tacked onto the price.
The latest … groan: Coke mixed with coffee, either dark blend, vanilla or caramel, for about $3 a can. Another tried-and-true ploy: return, with fanfare, to “classics.” For generations, a kid’s first kitchen project was making finger-lickin’ messy Rice Krispies treats. Then Kellogg’s decided to sell them ready-made. But they were too neat. What now? Punt. Meet Kellogg’s new HOMESTYLE Marshmallow Cookie Treats – bigger, sloppier –still costly, still sucking the fun out making them alongside mom, dad or grandma.
Back to the problem at hand, part philosophical, part fiscal.
First, remember that anything precooked, portioned, sauced, double-wrapped, advertised, transported frozen may double, even triple the price of the ingredients. To neutralize single digit price hikes all a shopper has to do is make a few substitutions, starting with buying food in its simplest form, like ground beef, not patty-burgers. Store-brand bread and rolls, not (fat-laden) wide-pan loaves. Saltines at 75 cents a box are as crunchy as Fire Roasted Tomato & Olive Oil Triscuits at thrice the price. Chicken nuggets are painfully easy to make from boneless chicken breasts, always on sale somewhere for $1.99 a pound, often less. Quick homemade nuggets are yummier than those formed from what I call chicken Jell-O.
Come summer, compensate for huge beverage expenditures by flavoring store-brand club soda with a spoonful of fruit juice concentrate (grape, lemonade, cranberry) or half soda, half cold tea, made from tea bags, not out of a jug.
Notice I haven’t addressed meat, which I don’t eat, and fish, which I do. Sticker shock doesn’t begin to describe….
Small efforts not only save more than pennies, they also reclaim control of salt, sugar and other additives abundant in prepared versions.
I realize that local demographics include many shoppers who don’t sweat food prices and that’s fine. But on Saturday Walmart is full of families not able to afford the silly, unnecessary stuff. I wish some huge multinational food conglomerate like Nestle would open a chain of markets selling only the plain, basic stuff with no glitz to tempt.
Won’t happen. Food is big business. Prices go up, rarely down.
So I’ll keep watching, and wailing. Like I said, it’s my thing.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
