I read somewhere that chocolate chip cookies are the most home-baked item in the U.S. How this statistic was arrived upon? Who knows?
I do not doubt its veracity, since people love them, and baking isn’t difficult. When my children were growing up, I baked c-c-c once a week, usually on Friday. All the neighborhood kids knew, and flocked.
Years later, when my mother-in-law was hospitalized for the last time, a young intern spotted me in her room and, out of nowhere, gave me a bear hug as he said, “Mrs. Salomon, you made the best chocolate chip cookies.”
I never thought so. My family liked them crisp, I prefer thick and chewy, not too sweet. I adjusted the recipe (which I could make blindfolded upside down) a bit, but still not to my liking.
What better time than during a pandemic to correct a glitch that bothers only me?
After half a dozen variations I’m satisfied — well, almost. The result is still a tad crunchy with almost more chips than cookie. Happy to share, although I doubt many cooks are so picky.
First, soften slightly one stick of unsalted butter and one stick of Land o’Lakes margarine. This is the only real margarine left; by law, anything marked “margarine” must contain a certain amount of fat. Other stick brands contain water and air, which can ruin a recipe. It is available at Walmart ($1.49 a pound) and Food Lion ($1.99). Beat the combo with 1 cup white sugar and 1/3 cup light brown sugar until creamy. Add two large eggs and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. The horribly expensive vanilla is optional. OK to omit, but do not substitute imitation. Measure 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour (Walmart or Food Lion store brands fine, much cheaper). Add 1 teaspoon baking soda and ½ teaspoon salt; mix with a small whisk until well-combined and fluffy. Add to butter mixture and beat just until absorbed; don’t overbeat. Add a 12-ounce package of semi-sweet chocolate chips (I use store brand) and 1 cup of Nestle chocolate chunks. Stir gently to combine.
Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. Scoop dough by heaping tablespoonfuls or with cookie scoop. Leave plenty of room for dough to expand. Position shelves near center of oven. Bake at 360 degrees, no higher, until cookies are uniformly brown, about 10 minutes. Switch placement of cookie sheets midway since the covered one won’t brown properly. Remove from cookie sheet with spatula. Let cool on countertop.
Optionals: My secret is a handful of sweetened coconut flakes added to the dough near the end. A surprisingly good grown-up touch: Fold in 2 scant tablespoons instant coffee granules with the chocolate chips. Something else, for a sandy texture: reduce flour by 1/3 cup; add the same amount of oat flour, made by buzzing quick-cooking oatmeal in blender or processor until very fine.
I have a feeling that bakeries use Crisco instead of butter/margarine for a softer, chewy texture. But further experimentation will have to wait until, God forbid, the next pandemic.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com .
