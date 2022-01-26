In my house, French toast was substituted if a child really hated what was for lunch or dinner. Big mistake. Then everybody wanted it. Otherwise, basic French toast (FT) might be a quickie hot breakfast on a cold school morning or, cut into tiny pieces, finger food for the toddler. It could even be assembled the night before, refrigerated and browned in the morning, four slices at a time, in the square stove-top griddle I purchased just for that purpose.
Eggs won’t wait but FT can sit on a low burner for a few minutes, getting crunchier.
The thing is, although a hot dog is a hot dog is a hot dog until doused with fixins’ plain French toast ranges from soggy-limp to sublime.
Surprise ancestry: FT was first enjoyed by the Romans, later described as “pain perdu” – lost bread -- during the 15th century reign of Henry V, when stale bread dipped in eggs beaten with milk to soften was fried in drippings to feed peasants. The “French” comes from an Old Irish verb, meaning to slice, as in “frenched” green beans. A refined version is still called pain perdu in New Orleans where, at pricy cafes, top-quality French bread is sliced on a diagonal, dried, soaked in a sweet egg custard, browned in way too much butter and sprinkled with confectioners’ sugar.
I’ve been there, done that. A bit rich for my peasant tastes.
Instead…
Good FT demands proper bread. A brioche loaf or braided challah is sublime. If commercial white with the texture of absorbent cotton is the only option, toast it before soaking in egg and milk, ratio two eggs and 1/3 cup milk per four slices bread.
Toasting helps, but not enough. Most supermarket bakeries offer decent crusty French or Italian loaves, best bought unsliced, since thicker rough-cut slices look more authentic. “Country” or “farmhouse” white pan breads will do if dry enough to absorb the liquid. Pepperidge Farm Very Thin makes an interesting variation. Allow bread to soak at least five minutes. For deeper flavor substitute yolks for some of the whites and add a few drops of vanilla and/or almond extract.
Real maple syrup is the preferred American topping. Having lived in Vermont for 20 years I won’t even mention the phonies. Otherwise garnish deep-brown slices with preserves, powdered or cinnamon sugar, sliced fresh fruit or warm homemade applesauce.
Having found this “lost” breakfast, move on.
In the late 19th century a sandwich called croque monsieur (translation: bite mister), what we would call grilled ham and cheese, appeared in Parisian bars. Then, some brave soul dipped one in the egg-milk mixture and, voila! A melty-good sandwich eaten with knife and fork. This makes a hearty breakfast or lunch but please, respect its origin. Don’t use Kraft slices and gelatin-ized ham. Pick modest amounts of imported cheeses and a ham with character from the deli counter, sliced paper thin. A tiny bit of Dijon wouldn’t hurt.
Pleasant experiences with French croques suggested cross-cultural experimentation, namely a Latino version with chorizo, pepperjack cheese and a side of salsa for dipping. Turkey and Cheddar might work on sourdough—just keep slices very thin so the melted cheese binds the sandwich after it is dipped in the egg mixture.
French bar food brought back the memory of croque’s perfect side-kick: frites. I have never been able to duplicate these skinny French fries which are long and mahogany-brown, obviously machine-cut from a large potato variety not available stateside. Several brands offer frozen “gourmet” skinny fries, even call them frites.
All that’s missing is Paris.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com
