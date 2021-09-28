We take the processes surrounding our food supply for granted. The automation is fascinating, daunting but worth questioning. I really don’t want to know how puffy, crunchy, colored cereal is composed from wheat, rice and oats. Other times, I’m curious about what happens to the carrot peeled off big ones to make the popular “babies’.
I also wonder …
Why shoppers assume store brands are lower quality. I compared brand name and store brand crackers side by side. They are exactly the same, even the packaging, meaning the big-name factory makes private labels, which sell for much less.
Why twist ties on bread are twisted so tight that figuring out which way to untwist is daunting.
Why people needing only a quart of milk are penalized price-wise. In some stores, a half gallons costs only pennies more than a quart.
How angel hair pasta is manufactured without breaking the delicate strand. I can barely get it out of the box without shattering a handful.
Why the back row on salad bars (especially Lowes) is unreachable to all but basketball players with enormous wingspreads. Anybody else …shorties like me … must tuck head over or under the noseguard, a real no-no.
Why labels are affixed to glass jars with glue that stubbornly resists removal, even with steel wool or a sharp fingernail. I use straight-sided jars (salsa, jam, pickles) as refrigerator containers, which look better sans label.
Why some English muffin brands are kept in the refrigerated dairy case while others are at room temperature, in the bread section.
Why supermarkets don’t give away reusable shopping bags, maybe offer one bag for every $10 spent. This would save millions of non-recycled plastic bags. Think of the ad potential, for the store.
Why commercial sandwich bread is so expensive. If Aldi and Food Lion can put out a store brand loaf for 65 and 88 cents, respectively, national brands shouldn’t cost two dollars and up … and up.
Why red, yellow and orange peppers cost more than green?
What kind of machine stuffs pimento into olives, after pitting them neatly, without breaking. I’ve seen the machine that twists foil around Hershey Kisses, but olives elude me.
Why product variations containing less fat, salt or sugar cost more than the original.
Why we pay for the liquid-soaked pad under chicken parts. Some pads weigh half a pound, which adds a hefty amount to price of meat.
Why oat and almond milk don’t come in pints and quarts so the curious can try without making an investment. Both are good, and healthy, but not everyone’s cuppa tea.
Why a 3-ounce can of Fancy Feast containing a tuna mix sells for at least 70 cents while a 5-ounce can of nothing-but-tuna, is only 65 cents at Aldi, a few cents more at Walmart. I mix it with high-quality kibble. My kitties are ecstatic.
Whither the annual autumn tsunami of “pumpkin spice” products — everything from coffee to air freshener, yogurt to Oreos and now, dog treats and hummus. Better, just buy a shaker of pumpkin pie spice and DIY since very few of these products contain pumpkin.
For a while, I wondered what convinced mega-basketball star and N.C. hero Stephen Curry to pitch ads for Subway. Seeing as Curry’s net worth is estimated at $130 million, must have been the free sandwiches for life perk.
Since the squeaky wheel gets greased, I’ll keep asking.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.