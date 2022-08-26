As food reporter for a New England newspaper my weekly (always Tuesday) stories and columns fell into a seasonal rhythm played out by local growers, sellers, chefs and home cooks. The focus changed but strawberries, blueberries, corn, tomatoes and zucchini always appeared.
End-of-alphabet/summer zukes came on strong, usually the week after Labor Day, when the county fair held a giant Z contest. Winners ranged from 8-pound baseball bats to obscene 20-pound cannons with bitter seeds and stringy flesh.
Seared in my memory is my zucchini feature from Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. I had persuaded the graphics gal to create a cartoon mimicking giant Gulliver anchored by Lilliputians to the ground by stakes and ropes. This giant, of course, was an overgrown zucchini.
My send-up of this comical vegetable haunted me as the Twin Towers fell, killing thousands.
So my feelings about zucchini are mixed.
They never were a Southern garden staple, even during the ‘80s when healthy California cuisine swept the nation — perhaps because they fit better into Italian, Greek and other Mediterranean preparations. My own mother, born and raised in Greensboro, insisted to the end that I was cooking cucumbers.
The truth is zucchini have very little flavor when steamed or boiled, especially the big boys. So creative cooks got to work. Soon Z bread, Z chocolate cake, Z muffins, Z pickles and jam were the rage, eclipsing stuffed Z, also called Z-boats. Americans, even reluctant Southerners, learned that steam-sautéing slices in oil and a few drops of water until crispy-brown brought out what little flavor they harbored.
Even better: Cut into chunks and roast until tender with olive oil and garlic.
But to this day, if I’m gonna mess around with zucchini the task will be mock apple pie made with young zucchini from a second or third planting.
At first, I ridiculed the idea. How could bland Zs taste like tangy-sweet apples? Probably because plenty of cinnamon and nutmeg plus a little lemon juice fool the taste buds. Also because peeled, seeded, thinly sliced young zucchini cook up to look like apples.
I won’t offer a specific recipe; Google has plenty. Most require sautéing zucchini slices in butter and a splash of apple juice or cider until they lose rawness. |Then, while still in skillet, add the sugar, spices, lemon juice, cornstarch. Mix thoroughly, pile into piecrust, top with a lattice and bake like any fruit pie.
Talk about trompe l’oeil. This is trompe la langue (fool the tongue).
Another clever way to use up medium-sized zukes: Cut off rounded ends and slice unpeeled zucchini horizontally, very thin.
Discard slices that are mostly seeds. Drop into simmering water and cook until slices are pliable enough to roll up but not falling apart. Drain, dry completely, chill. Spread each slice with whipped cream cheese, then bits of smoked salmon. Roll up, secure with toothpicks. Use as a garnish on a fancy sandwich plate. Then, there’s always laZagna, where very thin horizontal slices layered raw replace noodles.
Or zucchini rounds dipped in beaten egg, seasoned bread crumbs, fried, served with a spicy dip.
The last aberration would be zucchini jam made with green Jell-O, which will trompe even Z-hating kids.
Green jam and peanut butter. Bring it on, Dr. Seuss.
