Yesterday was Mardi Gras, “Fat Tuesday,” named for the medieval tradition of using up animal fat — banned during Lent — by deep-frying pancakes in it.
Sounds gross.
While secularization embraced reveling, feasting and drinking on Shrove Tuesday, churches still host Lenten pancake meals where, thank goodness, the pancakes are cooked on a lightly greased (with butter or oil, not rendered animal fat) griddle.
Here’s the problem: Aunt Jemima et al have all but obliterated scratch-made pancakes — a shame since the latter taste so much better than the former, and whips up in no time.
Even nicer are crepes and Swedish pancake spin-offs which are less doughy and more versatile.
So, even though Fat/Shrove Tuesday has come and gone, we have 40 days to experiment.
Start with crepes, which originated in Brittany, which were made from locally grown buckwheat and often square. Their religious significance — a bit different. Crepes were eaten on Feb. 2, in honor of the Virgin Mary. In villages they are considered street food, wrapped around anything; here their profile is fancier, which seems comical given ease in preparation with on-hand ingredients.
The internet is awash in pancake recipes — flat, puffy, shaped, with additives from fruit to chocolate chips. I have a favorite crepe recipe that has served well for decades. Remember, crepes should be very thin, pliable, almost rubbery – light colored with splotches of brown. A crepe pan is not necessary; any heavy non-stick skillet measuring 6-8 inches across the bottom will do.
Pour 1 cup milk (whole or 2 percent) and 1 cup cold water into blender. Add 3 large eggs and ½ teaspoon salt. Pulse until well-mixed. Add 1 cup flour, pulse again. Then pulse in 2 tablespoons melted butter. Transfer to a jar with tight-fitting lid, let batter “develop” at room temperature for 30 minutes. For each crepe rub medium-hot skillet with butter or spray with oil. Shake jar vigorously, pour in a stream of batter and rotate skillet to cover. Cook over medium-high heat for about 45 seconds, until bubbles appear and surface looks dry. Flip and cook 20-30 seconds; slide out of pan. Repeat. Cover crepes and keep warm in low oven. If folding over ice cream (vanilla, drizzled with warm chocolate syrup) or fruit add a tablespoon of sugar to batter. Savory crepes are sublime folded over crisp-tender asparagus and grated Swiss cheese. Or paper-thin slices of ham and sautéed mushrooms. Or spread with whipped cream cheese and smoked salmon slivers and rolled into crepe “cigars.”
Swedish pancakes are slightly thicker, usually folded in half, then quarters, then dusted with confectioners’ sugar. This recipe makes a lot. It can be halved and is usually mixed by hand, with a whisk, rather than in a blender:
In a large bowl beat 4 eggs until well-blended, add 4 cups milk and beat until smooth. Add ½ cup sugar, 2 1/2 cups flour, ½ teaspoon vanilla or almond extract, a sprinkle of nutmeg and ½ teaspoon salt. Whisk just until combined. Stir in ½ cup melted butter; batter will be thin and a bit lumpy. Let rest 15 minutes. Heat a stovetop or electric griddle medium high and brush with butter; pour 6-8 inch pancakes. Cook until edges are dry, flip and cook another 45-60 seconds. Swedes brush theirs with ligonberry preserves and roll them up; diced ripe strawberries mixed with raspberry jam, just as good.
I haven’t forgotten the syrup. Please, please don’t insult homemade pancakes with artificially flavored maple syrup. I wouldn’t touch it even if I hadn’t lived in Vermont for 20 years, where “sugaring” is a way of life. Be frugal somewhere else.
Once you get the hang, experiment with cornmeal pancakes, spinach and potato pancakes, whole wheat pancakes. Replace part of liquid in crepes with tomato juice or apple cider.
After decades of crepe/pancake preparation, the only difficulty I’ve encountered is not eating one hot off the pan. Maybe two.
