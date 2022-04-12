Matzo ball soup is like golf: Cooks talk a better game than they play, for good reason. Made properly, this Passover icon takes three days. However, it is a preparation imbibers of every faith should master.
No mixes. No short-cuts. Not only must you have a big stock pot but enough refrigerator space.
Relax. Put yourself in my hands and all will be well.
Note: I repeat this column about every five years because the yearning for authentic Jewish chicken soup (minus matzo balls) is eternal.
There’s no sense going through the process for a small quantity. Instead, locate a super-size (at least 4 quart) cauldron with lid --- and roll up your sleeves.
The simple ingredients:
One whole chicken (NOT PARTS), about 4 pounds.
Onions, carrots, a whole celery stalk, one parsnip, handful parsley
Matzo meal, eggs, salt, chicken fat.
Day One: Remove giblets, cook separately for the cat. Wash chicken thoroughly, inside and out, leaving fat globules intact. Place in cauldron, cover with cold, heavily salted water and soak for an hour. Pour off water, rinse chicken, cover with cold water again, bring to boil and boil for about 3 minutes until frothy scum rises. Pour off water, rinse chickens. (This process removes any undrained blood). Once again, cover chickens with cold water to top of cauldron. Add to pot four peeled fat carrots, two medium onions peeled but left whole, one peeled parsnip. Slice off the heart end of celery stalk, leaving about 3 inches of ribs attached and add to pot, along with a generous handful of parsley and 2 teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil, reduce to simmer, cover and cook at least 90 minutes, until meat falls off the bone. Cool slightly, lift out chicken (will fall apart) and vegetables with slotted spoon. Pour soup through a cheesecloth-lined colander into one or two containers. Save carrots, discard other vegetables. (I spread the buttery-soft parsnip on matzo…yummy.) Remove skin and bones, set aside meat for world’s best chicken salad.
Refrigerate soup.
Day two: Lift hardened fat off soup, melt and cool. Beat four large eggs (preferably free range organic) with 4 tablespoons melted chicken fat. Stir in 1 cup matzo meal mixed with 1 teaspoon salt. Stir in 4 tablespoons soup and 1 tablespoon chopped parsley. Cover and refrigerate overnight. (This recipe for about 15 one-inch matzo balls may be increased by 50 percent, or doubled.)
Day three, several hours before mealtime: Picky chefs always clarify chicken broth. Heat it to a boil. Crack two eggs, separate whites from yolks. Save yolks for another use. Crush shells, stir with egg whites into simmering soup. Simmer for a few minutes stirring constantly, turn off heat and let sit about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Line a large strainer with cheesecloth; pour soup through cheesecloth-lined strainer into a fresh container(s) and cool. Fill cauldron with water; bring to a boil. With wet hands, form matzo balls not more than ¾ inch in diameter. They double in size. Drop balls into simmering water, cover, and simmer for about 1 hour 15 minutes, adding a little boiling water, if necessary. NEVER COOK MATZO BALLS IN THE SOUP. THEY WILL SOAK IT UP. Slice a test matzo ball; center should look uniformly spongy, not wet or dense. Simmer another 15 minutes if necessary. With a slotted spoon, lift matzo balls into a pan. Wash cauldron, pour in soup, adjust salt; slice carrots thinly, on a diagonal, into soup. Bring to a simmer, turn off heat and add matzo balls. Let stand at least an hour to blend flavors. Return to a slow boil at serving time.
Ladle into warmed shallow bowls, two matzo balls and several carrot slices per bowl.
Don’t say you weren’t warned. Perfect chicken soup is a production. But so was building the pyramids and wandering in the desert for decades.
Besides, chicken soup minus the matzo balls has medicinal properties appreciated by Baptists, Catholics, Congregationalists, Mormons. I hear it gives COVID a gut punch.
See you in five years.
