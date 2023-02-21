Today being Ash Wednesday means yesterday was Mardi Gras, which brings back eating gumbo in mid-1990s New Orleans, during the Cajun food craze. Being on assignment meant dinner at K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen, even talking to Chef Paul Prud’homme, known round the food world for blackened redfish and red-hot martinis. After Paul and his wife, Kay, died their daughter ran the world-famous hole-in-the-wall until 2020, when COVID forced closure.
Anyway, gumbo, a stew, made me think of rich, hearty soups and my habit of keeping a pot of homemade soup in the fridge during winter months.
In the Sandhills winter may be over by Mardi Gras, but the soup habit spans regions and seasons.
It is a habit worth cultivating since a pot of soup means you’ll never be hungry or give in to expensive take-out. I no longer feed a family but still keep liquid insurance in the fridge. Often I eat a bowl for breakfast. My regulars: yellow split pea, spicy black bean, rich chicken broth, multi-vegetable-beef, potato-onion (sometimes tinted green with blender-pureed broccoli or spinach).
For me, soup “recipes” are oxymoronic. Ingredients come from what’s on hand.
For starters, the word “soup” derives from Middle-English “sop” — a gruel into which peasants dipped stale bread. All you really need is some meat and/or bones, a selection of veggies, sometimes with one dominant as in pureed carrots spiked with ginger, a big pot, water and time. Between supper and bedtime works.
Considering the simplicity, I find it hard to justify the price of canned soup. Really … $3 for 18 ounces, barely two servings?
However, ingredients aren’t always cheap. For the yellow split peas, which I find only at Harris Teeter, the best stock comes from a smoked turkey wing or leg from the meat counter (HT, Food Lion). Soak half a package of yellow peas overnight; simmer them with the turkey part and processor-chopped onion, potato, carrots for about an hour, adding water as necessary. Lots of pepper and a few cloves garlic wouldn’t hurt. Remove meat from bones and add back to pot.
When chuck roast is on sale I cut one into chunks and freeze, to be simmered one chunk at a time with veggies on hand until tender, then cut into bite-sized pieces. Add a can of seasoned tomatoes pureed in blender.
This isn’t fancy soup. But remember, soup wasn’t born to be fancy.
Still, given the season, I’ve got gumbo, or at least a simple approximation, on the brain. Since this is more soup than stew I won’t bother making a roux. Instead, puree a can of spicy canned tomatoes and bring to boil with a chicken bouillon cube and 2 cups or more of water. Add a small chopped onion, some chopped green pepper, garlic and celery. Cut up two boneless, skinless chicken thighs; broil until crunchy on top. Add to soup pot, cover and simmer about 30 minutes, adding water if necessary. Uncover, adjust liquid, season with a Cajun spice blend (or just red pepper), add a handful frozen okra and a handful of shelled, deveined shrimp. Simmer another 5 minutes, stirring often, until okra and shrimp are done. Set aside, covered, for 15 minutes, reheat and serve in shallow bowls. Or, to make more of a meal, spoon over a tightly packed ball (use an ice-cream scoop) of hot white rice.
Tastes even better the second day.
Soup is a daily occurrence in Asia and Eastern Europe. In France, fine chefs keep the stock pot simmering on a back burner all day. They feed it with bones, vegetable parings, wilted herbs, then strain off the solids, reduce the liquid and cherish the flavorful soup-sauce base.
Because regardless of season, some things are worth the doing.
