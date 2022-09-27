Grocery shopping used to be fun. As I recall, even with three kids under 4. Until recently I still found a wander down the aisles relaxing. My favorite supermarket (not here) had a meat man who ground a chuck roast for the world’s best burgers. He knew that I wanted the center slice “round bone” sirloin for the grill. Now, packages arrive from a distribution center, sealed for safety.
The produce guy taught me why asparagus are packed in boxes with room at the top; like a dead man’s beard, they grow a little after picking. He even saved (and reduced) overripe tomatoes for my simple pasta sauce.
The most fun was clipping coupons and stocking up on deep-cut items. Now, food coupons have almost disappeared, leaving only BOGO, seldom on products I use.
Coupons aren’t the only disappointment. Start with prices which, we are told, rose with transportation expenses. Those huge trucks burn lotsa gas. Prices kept rising even after gas declined. I understand the lag but not why Aldi store-brand graham crackers, which I love, as do my backyard squirrels, almost doubled. Ditto liter soda bottles. Other non-perishables rose 30-40 percent. But $6 dollars for a jar of mayo? C’mon.
Less obvious, more insidious: Some canned and refrigerated items shrunk by an ounce or two to stabilize the profit margin. What nerve, to redesign packaging, reduce weight or volume, raise the price and advertise them as “improved.” Another packaging ploy: Paper towels and bathroom tissue are no longer packed 4, 6, 8, rolls of the same quantity sheets. This makes unit price comparisons difficult if not impossible, even with a magnifying glass and cellphone calculator.
Then, after a peanut butter recall, it took weeks for other brands to fill empty shelves – something retailers blame, in part, to staffing.
Face it: American grocery shoppers aren’t used to empty shelves except before a snowstorm. The sight is creepy, prophetic. When it happens they hoard, which exacerbates the problem.
Seeing Dollar Tree add a quarter (and a section of higher priced items) spoiled the thrill. The concept started in the 1990s as independent 99-cent stores carrying close-out and overstocks. The added quarter makes some items more expensive than Walmart. Bummer.
Even more disturbing: Staples like eggs, bread, ground beef, bacon and cheese verge on luxuries. El cheapo baked beans, the “poor man’s protein,” now cost nearly a dollar a (smaller) can.
Sadly, what goes up rarely comes down to previous levels. Not surprising, then, a report that Americans have changed grocery shopping habits, partly out of shock. Once popular (and inexpensive) items like apples reaching $2.29 a pound? Frightening, even if they did travel from Australia. Except nobody needs Australian apples. I’m anxious to see if apples that travel a few miles from local orchards are artificially inflated.
The only positive: Shoppers seem to be re-thinking items like manufactured breakfast cereals, ready-to-eat entrees, canned soups. I remember when one steak equaled one portion. Now, that steak is sliced and the slices portioned out to two, maybe three. It’s cheaper to buy jumbo eggs and scramble one per serving, instead of two large. If only home cooks possessing a food processor would learn to make dough the price of an all-dressed pizza would fall to $3 or less, not $7 or $8 for frozen. Three 10-cent tea bags and boiling water make a half-gallon of iced tea costing almost $2 at the supermarket.
I’m predicting things will get worse before they get better.
In the meantime, the fun of shopping, the thrill of chasing a bargain or trying a new product…forget it. Rationing soda and glamorous yogurts – or giving them up entirely – won’t be easy.
There’s some good news: Chicken breasts are still $1.99 on special. I find carrots at 69 cents a pound. Bananas leveled off at 59 cents. I’m getting reacquainted with orange juice concentrate. Aldi and Walmart store-brand English muffins have maintained $1.18, although an 8-ounce cream cheese brick is up 30 cents.
Otherwise, bite the bullet and stay tuned for Part III.
