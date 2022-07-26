Right about now, the whole burgers-on-the-barbee bit gets old. Too hot to stand over the charcoal. Too muggy/buggy to eat outside. Wouldn’t something cool and refreshing yet filling be nice?
Yes, the something requires cooking, which can be done early in the day, then chilled. Furthermore, it need not be meat. But it must be attractive, with flavors beyond ketchup and mustard.
Start with an elegant picnic favorite:
Rosemary Chicken
Select two or three small (not more than 3 pounds each) whole chickens. Wash well, inside and out. Dry and brush with melted butter. Rub, inside and out, with a combination of ground rosemary, sea salt and black pepper. Place a small sweet onion, peeled, in each cavity. Roast, uncovered, at 350 degrees for about 90 minutes, brushing often with drippings. When done (leg joint moves easily), cool to room temperature, then wrap and chill. Before serving, cut each chicken into quarters with poultry shears or a sharp knife. Remove onions and slice, to scatter over chicken quarters. For best results, use whole chickens, not parts.
This looks pretty on curly lettuce or with a salad of baby spinach leaves, thinly sliced white mushrooms and red onion.
Asparagus with Benefits
Now that fresh asparagus is available year-round, take advantage. This cold supper adds protein to eye-appeal.
Trim tough ends off asparagus and simmer stalks in a large skillet until bright green and crisp-tender. DO NOT OVERCOOK. Drain, cover with ice water. Dry on a towel. Have ready paper-thin slices of the best deli ham and an unusual cheese, like horseradish white Cheddar, baby Swiss, smoked Gouda, preferably nothing orange. Wrap ham and cheese slices around a bundle of three asparagus stalks. Secure with a toothpick spearing a tiny tomato. Arrange on a plate like wheel spokes, with spoonfuls of potato salad in between.
Gazpacho with Benefits
Make this slightly spicy cold soup with overripe garden tomatoes. Serve in a wide, shallow bowl with several jumbo shrimp (tails on) floating on the surface — and plenty of crusty bread for sopping.
American Caponata
Eggplant provides an almost meaty satisfaction. Both Sicilian caponata and French ratatouille combine eggplant with other veggies and seasonings for a rich, deep-flavored “stew” usually served room temperature, stuffed into a pita pocket or wrapped in a tortilla.
Remember, eggplant cooks way down, so make enough.
Select two or three medium-sized firm and glossy eggplants. Peel or not. Cut into bigger-than-bite-sized chunks. Place in single layer in baking pan with sides. Add two small zucchini, one green, one red or yellow bell pepper, all cut into chunks and a small onion, chopped. Toss with just enough olive oil to moisten. Optional: a handful of cherry tomatoes.
Sprinkle generously with sea salt. Roast, uncovered, for about an hour at 350 degrees, stirring often. Add two or three chopped garlic cloves during last 15 minutes. When everything is very soft remove from oven and splash with balsamic vinegar. Cool, refrigerate to blend flavors. Just before serving, toss in a few fresh basil leaves. Nice spooned over a thin diagonal slice of baguette, which will soak up juices. Also nice on the side, a small fresh mozzarella ball.
Salmon, chilled out
A small, thick slab of chilled fresh salmon … nothing better under the setting sun.
Cut raw salmon into portion-sized pieces; spread lightly with ranch salad dressing. Broil until top is browned; if necessary, turn oven from broil to bake at 400 degrees and finish to desired doneness, preferably slightly rare. Cool, then refrigerate. Peel garden cucumbers, slice paper-thin. Arrange like overlapping petals on a plate with salmon portion in the center. Sprinkle generously with finely chopped parsley. For the perfect splurge, include a small mound of pickled seaweed from the Asian or deli counters at Harris Teeter or The Fresh Market. Serve with sesame breadsticks and soft butter.
Recalling a classic summer dessert
Even Granny didn’t bake much in August. Too hot. Instead…
Buy an angel food tube cake and raspberry or lime sherbet. Slice the cake in half horizontally. With your fingers, scoop out a shallow trough in top and bottom halves. Fill the troughs with softened sherbet, packing tightly. Reassemble the halves; if desired, frost with homemade whipped cream. Place in freezer. At serving time, fill center of tube with kiwi slices for lime sherbet, berries for raspberry.
Cool, both definitions.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
