Greek and Roman mourners left eggs at the grave of a loved one to symbolize eternal life. In Ukraine, painted eggs are an art form, representing the pagan tradition of honoring the sun god. Hindus view them as symbols of God, if not the whole universe. Eggs factor in Christian Easter and Jewish Passover.
Heavy baggage for two-over-easy at a local diner.
On the practical side, eggs are far away the least expensive animal protein, starting at about 8 cents per unit.
But there are eggs — and there are eggs. Local, free-range sold at farmers’ markets taste best, even at 25 cents apiece, followed by high-end supermarket brands with deep orange yolks and a rich flavor.
Tis the season to honor them.
“She can’t even boil and egg.” In the 1950s and ’60s, this phrase characterized young brides adrift in the kitchen. Well, let me tell you, boiling the perfect egg — as well as other preparations — isn’t so easy. Maybe in an age when high-end DIY meals out of boxes are the gold standard, a primer enhanced by a few unconventional ideas wouldn’t hurt:
Heat is an egg’s worst enemy. High heat, whether boiling water or the frying pan, renders the best egg tough and rubbery. Of all the directions for hard cooking, the best I’ve found is to put eggs in cold water, let it come to a moderate simmer, cook for 3 minutes, cover, turn off heat and let sit on (electric) burner for 10 minutes. For a gas stove, let simmer 5 minutes before the cover/sit. Scramble or fry eggs on medium-low heat, never high, in a heavy non-stick skillet designated for eggs only. For fluffier scrambled eggs, use a wire whisk.
Who needs bacon? Time-consuming, expensive, messy. I discovered a marvelous ruse: Butterball turkey pastrami (only at Walmart deli counter) sliced paper-thin. Lay several slices in a skillet sprayed with oil. Let heat for about 30 seconds, then crack an egg or two over it. Cover and cook gently until desired doneness. Slide onto a bed of wilted spinach, serve with rye toast for lunch.
Keep a container of egg pate in the fridge to spread on crackers or matzo for a snack: chop fine in processor several tender inner celery ribs, with leaves, a green onion (white and green), a few olives and a handful of stemmed parsley. Add six hard-cooked eggs and chop very fine. Scrape into bowl, add salt, pepper and just enough mayonnaise to make a stiff paste. This can also be spread down the middle of a large romaine leaf and rolled up, as part of an antipasto or salad. Secure the roll with an olive-skewered toothpick. Or, boldly place an anchovy filet atop the lettuce roll.
Whatever happened to egg custard — the yummy boiled kind? A jar of custard in the fridge makes a great base for fruit smoothies or milkshakes. Pour a little custard over toasted pound cake or fresh berries or ripe cantaloupe chunks. But — horrors – cooking the custard requires a double boiler. Or at least one pot set over another. Google provides recipes aplenty, flavored with nutmeg, vanilla, rum, almond extract. Warning: boiled custard, once a nursery favorite, is not only soothing but addictive.
Deviled eggs remain a Southern classic begging upgrades. First, always boil extra eggs for the yolks; your pup will gobble the whites. Surprise picnickers with yolks mashed with mayo and (chose one) curry or chili powder, Dijon mustard. Snipped fresh dill is my favorite, also finely chopped sweet onion; Top the last two with a dot of caviar (cheapest OK) or thin strips of smoked salmon. For an eye-popper, fill the cavity with yolks mashed with mayo and tiny snips of basil. Level off so only the cavity is filled; top the cavity with half a cherry tomato, cut side down.
Hard-boiled eggs make a “grate” garnish. Grate chilled eggs over salads (especially spinach or marinated tomato slices), hot or cold asparagus, baby Brussels sprouts, whole slender green beans, twice-baked potatoes.
Anybody who ridicules ketchup on scrambled eggs hasn’t tried a squeeze.
I even appreciate cardboard egg cartons. Fill each space with a charcoal briquette. Place in barbecue and ignite. Carton becomes kindling.
Just imagine, a food with ancient roots and religious symbolism, that can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, supper or snack; protein that if grown in the back yard (rather than commercially) doesn’t need refrigeration; an ingredient that leans sweet or savory. Yet people still quibble about whether the chicken or the egg came first.
The answer is obvious.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
