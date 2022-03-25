“On Reflection,” an exhibition of new oil paintings by Linda Bruening will be featured at the Artists League of the Sandhills during the month of April. An opening reception to meet the artist is scheduled Friday, April 1, 5 to 7 p.m., at the gallery located in historic downtown Aberdeen, at 129 Exchange St., in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal.
This exhibition of new paintings resulted from a COVID time of contemplation and introspection which produced a change in artistic direction. Feeling a need to simplify images, to work with more color, and to quicken the brush work, her approach to painting changed as she worked with the brush and palette knife. Some paintings reflect inspiration from the natural world using those images, colors, and light effects. Other paintings become more innovative relying on more abstract elements of design.
Bruening has been working in oils since 2006, when she and her husband moved to the Sandhills. Previously, she had lived overseas and had been a high school art teacher. Her paintings have won a number of awards and are present in both local and national collections. This is her third solo exhibition with the Artists League. The exhibition will remain open through April 30.
The Artists League of the Sandhills was founded in 1994, to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks. The gallery offers the largest selection of fine art in the Sandhills with 34 studios and hundreds of available paintings to view. Visit the website at www.artistleague.org. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, from 12-3 p.m. Contact the League at (910) 944-3979 or artistleague@windstream.net for information about membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits.
