Halloween menus should promote icky things … right? Eye of newt, tongue of snake, bloody noodles sound appropriate. Southern cooks might as well include liver if unavailability is any indication. Beef, calf and pork livers are rarely found on meat counters, although frozen is possible — a travesty — since freezing degrades taste and texture. Chicken livers, however, appear regularly at Food Lion, Walmart and Lowes Foods.
Some customers buy them for fish bait or pet perks. Others, who learned the drill living elsewhere, snatch and run, since chicken livers are a nutritional powerhouse and quite delicious properly prepared and presented.
“Downton Abbey” devotees will remember Mrs. Patmore, the cook, noting the American aversion to “offal” — organ meats, even as pan-seared liver and onions were and still are popular bistro items in Paris.
But what do the French know about food, anyway?
Much depends on the condiment; a bit of Dijon mustard is smashing, so is applesauce, preferably homemade McIntosh. Or a tiny dollop of horseradish.
Freshness comes first. Chicken livers are usually sold in one-pound containers. Make sure the sell-by date isn’t neigh. Trimming matters; cut away all fat and connective tissue with scissors and pierce each lobe to prevent exploding as they cook. Wash trimmed livers well, drain on paper towels.
Creative recipes required; for Halloween, consider a Diablo version. Pat trimmed livers dry and brush with hot sauce. Thread with red bell pepper pieces on metal skewers and light the barbee. Grill until crusty outside, barely pink inside. Serve nestled into taco-flavored rice.
Back in the days before chicken was sold in parts, a Southern fried chicken Sunday dinner included the liver, crispy by virtue of a seasoned flour coating. Some families considered it Granddaddy’s treat. Try the fry, even more irresistible substituting bacon fat for Crisco. Otherwise, the only mention in Marcie Cohen Ferris’s formidable history “The Edible South” is liver mush, a western North Carolina specialty made from pork liver, ears and snout mixed with cornmeal and sage, formed into a block, sliced, fried and served with eggs, for breakfast. A Mutts, Music and Mush Festival happens every October in Marion. One recipe to emerge: liver mush and asparagus quiche.
Truly a Halloween-worthy delectable.
Pate owns the opposite end of the elegance scale: Broil about a pound of trimmed chicken livers until barely done, turning once. Drain on paper towels. Peel, slice and slowly sauté two large onions in a combination of butter and oil, in a covered skillet, stirring often until caramelized. Hard boil two eggs, preferably free range. Scrape contents of skillet into food processor and pulse a few times. Add eggs and livers, pulse again just until well-mixed. Salt and pepper to taste. Scrape into a bowl or crock and refrigerate, preferably overnight. Don’t worry; pate will become firm. Serve with plain crackers or Melba toast.
Otherwise, arrange ultra-fresh broiled or fried chicken livers on a bed of creamy mashed potatoes, top with packaged fried onions, tap a keg of Halloween brew and watch the grown-up goblins live(r) it up.
