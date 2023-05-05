If you haven’t been in Pinehurst’s Old Post Office building in a while, it is time for a visit to see the many changes that have been happening. Operated by the Given Tufts Foundation, the Given Tufts Bookshop sells gently used books, movies, music, puzzles and merchandise, including their popular canvas shopping totes.
They have recently begun carrying stationery designed by Mathis Art Co. that depicts recognizable spots around town, including a card set illustrated with the Bookshop facade. There’s always a unique find in the glass case or hidden amongst the books, identified by a bird tag. Bookshop Manager Jessica Flynn has upgraded signage and sorted genres into user-friendly arrangements perfect for browsing, while bringing in new categories like personal growth and self-help.
If you find yourself longing to make the space yours for a special occasion, seek out their venue rental info at giventuftsfoundation.com. With moveable bookshelves, an upgraded A/V system and helpful staff ready to assist with planning, hosting events in the historic building is easy and incomparable. Upstairs, a welcoming and bright conference room awaits your next meeting or social club gathering where you can cast presentations or join a video call on the large screen TV.
If you need a break from the hubbub of working in public spaces, the meeting room is open for co-working space on Mondays and Thursdays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., first come, first served. A maximum of four guests ensures a relaxed atmosphere and ease of popping in when you need to concentrate. Availability and pricing can be found on the website.
The bookshop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Sunday. Volunteer opportunities available, inquire within or fill out the online application.
The Given Tufts Foundation is a nonprofit organization that raises money for the library and archives through the operation of the Given Tufts Bookshop, individual donations, and fundraisers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.