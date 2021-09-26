Sabina “Sadie” Oettinger, of Pinehurst, celebrated her 100th birthday with a small gathering of friends at her home.
Oettinger was born Sept. 20, 2021, in Norwich, Conn, one of four children of Hipolit and Anna Kubiak.
At a dance, she met Julius Oettinger, who was in the Navy and stationed in Connecticut, and fell in love.
“Julius went back to the base and told his friends that he had just met the girl he was going to marry,” says Judy Schoenstein, Oettinger’s daughter. “My mom, Sadie, was that girl.”
The couple married and for several years lived in Connecticut where Judy and her sister, Linda, were born, eventually relocating to Glendale, N.Y., before moving to Pinehurst.
Oettinger has one grandson, Robert Schoenstein.
