Southern Pines Public Library announces its October events.
Early Childhood
Baby Rhymes is specially designed for the youngest learners (birth-2) and their caregivers. Repetition and comforting movements make this story time perfect for early development and brain growth. Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., with a duplicate session at 11 a.m., Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26.
Spark Story Time at Fire Station 82 is on Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 19 and 26. This is our Baby Rhymes story time for birth-2 offered in the afternoon with the chance to see firetrucks.
Does your toddler like to move and groove? Join us for Toddler Tunes to get those wiggles out! Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 29.
Preschool Stories is the session for your “big kid” (ages 3-5) who is ready to stretch, dance, listen and play! Thursdays at 3:30 p.m., Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28.
Gentle Story Time is a sensory story time for families with children on the autism spectrum or with multi-sensory needs. This program is for children ages 3-8 and will combine books, songs, movement and integrative activities at 3:30 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 10 and 24. Register at www.sppl.net.
Grades K-5
Show off your art skills in our Tiny Art Show. Starting Oct. 1, pick up a mini art kit and create your masterpiece. When you’re done, return it to the library to be displayed during the last week of October. Submissions are due no later than Oct. 25.
Litwits Book Club is for third- through sixth-graders who like to read. October’s book club selection is “Unplugged,” by Gordon Korman, and multiple copies will be available to check out at the front desk. Meet for discussion and activities on Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. Email Kristen at kstockdale@sppl.net for more information.
Creativity Club celebrates all the ways there are to be creative, such as drawing, crafting and writing. This month, participants will work on an outdoor tie-dye activity Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. and Oct. 19, at 4 p.m.
Join us on Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. for Intro to ecoEXPLORE, a program that encourages citizen science, and go on an exploration hike guided by an education specialist from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. The group will meet at the Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, 1024 Fort Bragg Road. Southern Pines. Participants should wear whatever feels comfortable for short hike and bring water. Advanced registration is encouraged at www.sppl.net.
Elementary-aged children and their caregivers are invited to learn about topics in science, technology, engineering, art and math and participate in STEAM projects/activities at STEAM Sunday on Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. This month’s topic will be robotics. Advanced registration is encouraged at www.sppl.net.
Children and their families are invited to participate in Jumpstart’s Read for the Record special event on Oct. 28, at 4:30 p.m. Participants will get their own copy of “Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon,” by Kat Zhang and a take-home craft.
Drop in Craft Days
Children and teens can come by the library to work on crafts at their own pace, Oct. 2, 16 and 30, all day.
Teens
Teens may also show off their art skills in the Tiny Art Show. Starting Oct. 1, pick up a mini art kit and create your masterpiece. When you’re done, return it to the library to be displayed during the last week of October. Submissions are due no later than Oct. 25.
Are you interested in creative writing and storytelling, connecting with other writers, and getting feedback on your work? Teen Creative Writing Club will meet on Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the library. For more information, email bdavis@sppl.net.
Adults
Learn more about how an artistic practice can benefit your mental health at the Creativity for Wellness series this fall. Join Jean Skipper, artist and owner of ARTworks Vass, Thursday, Oct. 14, at 5:30 p.m., as she discusses the critical role that art and creativity play in her life. From work-related stress, to years spent caring for loved ones, to surviving the pandemic with her sanity mostly intact, she’ll discuss how creativity, in its many forms, provides her with relief, solace, laughter, a sense of accomplishment, and a brief escape from reality. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a few creative activities during this interactive presentation. Email lholden@sppl.net for more information and register online at www.sppl.net.
The Douglass Center Book Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 10:30 a.m. The Douglass Center is located at 1185 W Pennsylvania Ave. Multiple copies of the selected book are available for checkout at the library. Email Missy at mmiller@sppl.net for more information.
Do you love reading and discussing amazing books? If so, join SPPL’s evening book club for adults, Read Between the Pines, which will meet on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the Library. Copies of the book are available at the Library to check out while supplies last. Contact mhoward@sppl.net for more information.
Stop by the library on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 2-3 p.m. for “Internet: How Does It Work?” This program is intended for new computer users who would like to learn how to use the Internet. This course will cover how to open a web browser, navigate to different sites, and search the web with a search engine. Bring your questions and get answers in a welcoming environment.
Calling writers and illustrators: Are you interested in creating fiction, nonfiction, poetry or comics? Come to the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group. Connect with other writers and artists, chat about your craft, and get feedback about your work. All levels welcome. The next session will meet on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m. at the library. For more information, email lholden@sppl.net.
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Ave. The catalog and other online resources are available at www.sppl.net. For account assistance or questions about any of the services mentioned, email lib@sppl.net or call (910) 692-8235. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the most current announcements and developments.
