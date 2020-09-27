“In our continuing efforts to celebrate the arts, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, the Arts Council of Moore County and sponsor Mrs. John Daughtridge, present ‘Art in Quarantine,’” says Chris Dunn, executive director of the ACMC.
This exhibit features works created during the COVID-19 quarantine by regional artists, including those who have participated in Moore ArtShare – COVID Edition. A virtual opening is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m.
“Please join us at www.Facebook.com/TheArtsCouncil,” says Dunn.
The exhibit will be on display in Campbell House Galleries through Oct. 30.
In the event that you have missed it, Moore ArtShare – COVID Edition is an online publication showcasing art, music, writings, and other creative work demonstrating what Moore Countians are doing creatively to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. Submissions include visual art, music, theatre, poems, short stories, artistic how to videos, comics, short films, photography, recipes, and anything else … as long as it’s creative. It is distributed through the Arts Council and Given Memorial Library’s websites and social media platforms.
The Campbell House Galleries are located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. The temporary weekday gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekend hours are Saturday, October 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, call (910) 692-2787 or www.mooreart.org.
