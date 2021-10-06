The temperature is dropping, but things are heating up in Creative Living. From languages, cooking, dance classes and more, there’s plenty of classes to choose from in Sandhills Community College Continuing Education’s Center for Creative Living this October.
These classes require face-to-face interaction. CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. Social distancing is required on campus, and masks are required indoors.
Arts
“Investigating Watercolors” is for beginners or those with limited watercolor experience. Class will begin with the painting of a still life, floral or landscape. Students can bring a landscape photo to reproduce. Techniques to control and work with water will be demonstrated. Learn techniques for flowers, trees, rocks and skies.
Held on Thursdays, Oct. 28-Dec. 16, from 1-4 p.m., “Investigating Watercolors” will cost $90.
Dance
“Line Dancing – Beginner” is for the ultimate beginner. Class will begin with the basics. Students will learn the latest in country music and move through fun choreographed dances. After six weeks, students will feel fearless on the dance floor at any party or event.
Held on Tuesdays, Oct. 19-Nov. 23, from 6-8 p.m., “Line Dancing – Beginner” will cost $75.
“Line Dancing – Improver” is for non-beginner dancers. Students will experience more counts, fun moves and great music to move toward an improved foundation of dance.
Held on Wednesdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 17, from 6-8 p.m., “Line Dancing – Improver” will cost $75.
Lecture Series
“Climate Change: Artists’ Records of Nature Under Threat” will trace how three artists, John Constable, J.M.W. Turner and Maya Lin, though separated by 200 years, all bear witness to the vanishing beauty of the natural world. Attendees will learn how over 200 years ago British landscape artists John Constable and J.M.W. Turner studied the effects of modern industry on their nation’s scenery. Their views describe nature as being overwhelmed by industrial processes. The contemporary artist Maya Lin has an installation in New York’s Madison Square Park titled “Ghost Forest” as a memorial to what has been lost through the human alteration of air, water, land and climate.
Held on Tuesdays, Oct. 19, Nov. 2 and 16, “Climate Change: Artists’ Records of Nature Under Threat” will cost $40.
“Genealogy” is for those who think family history is fun and is intended for genealogists at all levels. It is the stories, not the data, that interest and move people. Students will work to write like an author crafting historical fiction. Learn genealogy management systems and the best ways to research, record and share family history. The class will work together on genealogy do-overs, reviewing systems that check for missing documents, missed clues, others researching the same lines, and for duplication.
Held on Mondays, Oct. 18-Nov. 22, from 1-3 p.m., “Genealogy” will cost $60.
Languages
“French Beginning Conversation” will provide the foundation to asking and responding to simple questions using basic vocabulary. Engage in easy conversations and communicate in social, business and travel situations. Students will study a variety of basic written materials and master writing simple sentences needed in everyday life.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 25-Nov. 22, from 6-8 p.m., “French Beginning Conversation” will cost $75 plus the cost of text.
“Spanish II Conversation” is for students who wish to expand their knowledge gained from Spanish Beginning Conversation. Emphasis is placed on the progressive development of listening, speaking, reading and writing skills. Upon completion, you will comprehend and respond with increasing proficiency to spoken and written Spanish and manifest further cultural awareness. The prerequisite for this class is Spanish II Conversation or prior experience.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 19-Nov. 19, from 6-8 p.m., “Spanish II Conversation” will cost $75 plus the cost of text.
Photography
In “Photo Editing Using Photoshop Elements 20 and 21 for Beginners,” you will learn how to bring old photos back to life and organize and share them using Photoshop Elements 19 and 20. Learn to create catalogs and albums, import and organize photos, perform basic editing, and use the Editor’s Quick and Guided modes. Learn the basics of using layers for combining and correcting photos, and adding text and graphics. A flash drive 8GB or larger is recommended. The prerequisite for this class is a working knowledge of computers, using a mouse or pen tablet, and file management.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 18-Nov. 22, from 1-3 p.m., “Photo Editing Using Photoshop Elements 20 and 21 for Beginners” will cost $75.
Culinary
In “Introduction to Knife Skills,” students will explore a culinary kit and dive into the fascinating uses of each piece inside. Participants will learn handling and cutting techniques to ensure safety and efficiency with kitchen tools. Make a quick potato hash with onion, peppers, bacon, and cheddar cheese with our amazing knife cuts.
Held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 5-7 p.m., “Introduction to Knife Skills” will cost $75.
In “Sous Vide,” students will learn a new cooking method and be introduced to a new way to eat great and have extra flavorful and moist meats. Held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 5-7 p.m., “Sous Vide” will cost $75. A second class will be offered on Monday, Oct. 25, from 5-7 p.m.
In “Bar-BQ,” students will get their hands dirty and learn a little art of the South, pork shoulders and pork butts smoking low and slow. Hand-shredded and of course smothered in our own North Carolina signature barbecue sauce.
Held on Monday, Oct. 18, from 5-7 p.m., “Bar-BQ” will cost $75.
In “Advanced Knife Skills,” students will master how to break down and filet a fish and break down a whole chicken. They’ll learn the technique of deboning a chicken leg, how to know when we need a flexible or rigid boning knife, and how to use these tools with precision. Baked fish filet to be prepared by students.
Held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m., “Advanced Knife Skills” will cost $75.
In “Instapot Winners,” students will look at different recipes and make some quick chicken parmesan in our Instapot. Held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, “Instapot Winners” will cost $75.
In “Gluten-Free Baking” students will learn how to bake without gluten or with gluten substitutes. Class will make incredible tasting pizza dough and cookies. Held on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 1-5 p.m., “Gluten-Free Baking” will cost $150.
In “Pie Making,” students will learn how to make their favorite pies like a pro so they are ready for Thanksgiving. Students will make an apple pie to take home with.
Held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 1-4:30 p.m., “Pie Making” will cost $75.
In “Sticky Buns,” students will go through the process of making the dough for sticky buns and then assembling the buns to bake. Each student will leave with a dozen sticky buns to share with family.
Held on Monday, Oct. 18, from 5-7 p.m., “Sticky Buns” will cost $75.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Fall Semester Eight-Week Session
An eight-week session of fall semester curriculum classes begins on Oct. 14. The tuition is free for all students whether they are new, returning or current. Offered online and in hybrid class formats, classes take only eight weeks to complete and award full credits. For all information, go to www.sandhills.edu/eight.
Curriculum spring semester classes will begin on Jan. 10.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost. For all information, go to: www.sandhills.edu/admissions/sandhills-promise.
