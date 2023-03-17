Occoneechee Council, Boy Scouts of America honored its Eagle Scouts on March 18, at the McKimmon Center, in Raleigh, with over 300 people in attendance. Eagle Scouts from 2022 were recognized, including the council’s female Eagle Scouts.
In addition to the evening’s festivities, John Akerman, Dr. Robert Adams and Major Gen. Nickolas Justice (U.S. Army, Ret.) were recognized with the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award. Nominated by Occoneechee Council and the Boy Scouts of America, this award is granted to Eagle Scouts who distinguish themselves in their life work and who share their talents with their communities on a voluntary basis.
Occoneechee Council comprises over 21,000 youth and adult members in Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Lee, Moore, Orange, Vance, Wake and Warren Counties.
Akerman served as the Scout Executive and CEO for Occoneechee Council, Boy Scouts of America, which has the largest membership in North Carolina and ranks among the largest councils in America, from 2004 to 2020. Through John’s leadership, the council achieved a gold status in Journey to Excellence for Endowment growth for each of his final three years. During his tenure, he helped secure and oversee over $10 million in capital improvements to Camp Durant, the 2,400-acre Occoneechee Boy Scout Reservation tucked away in the northwestern part of Moore County. Akerman currently serves as the director of philanthropy for the Lonnie and Carol Poole Family Foundation.
Adams served 14 years in the Navy, including 12 years in the SEAL Teams, active and reserve, and was a Navy commander when he changed services to attend medical school on an Army scholarship to Wake Forest University Medical School. He was honored to serve four years as the command surgeon for the U.S. Army providing rapid deployment special forces combat medical services worldwide. After retiring from the Army Medical Corps as a colonel, he founded and practiced at Knightdale Family Medicine, in Knightdale. He also built, owned and operated the multi-specialty facility that today still provides family practice, chiropractic, physical therapy and support services to the Knightdale community.
Justice is a retired U.S. Army major general commanded the United States Army Reserach, Development and Engineering Command, and Aberdeen Proving Ground, in Maryland. Justice served from 1970 to 2012. Justice’s awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters, the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Army Commendation medal with an oak leaf cluster, the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Staff Identification Badge. He was inducted into the 2009 Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame in Fort Benning, Ga.
“Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perseverance, and we are honored to recognize these young people for this significant accomplishment as well as three Eagle Scouts who have continued to dutifully serve their communities and give back to Scouting,” said Charles Flowers, council Scout Executive and CEO. “Along the journey to Eagle Scout, young people gain new skills, learn to overcome obstacles and demonstrate leadership among their peers and in their communities. These benefits are invaluable for everyone, and we are thrilled to recognize these young people.”
