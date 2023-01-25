Ingredients:
¾ cup (1 ½ sticks) butter, softened
Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 5:38 pm
Ingredients:
¾ cup (1 ½ sticks) butter, softened
1 cup peanut butter, creamy or crunchy *
1 ½ cups brown sugar, firmly packed
1/3 cup milk or apple juice
1 large or extra-large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 cups oats, quick or old-fashioned (not instant), uncooked
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
¾ cup mini chocolate chips
Granulated sugar
Beat together butter, peanut butter and sugar until creamy. Add liquid, egg and vanilla, beat well. Combine oats, flour, baking powder and mix into peanut butter mixture. Stir in chocolate chips, cover and chill for several hours. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Shape dough into 1-inch balls with hands or cookie scoop. Place on parchment-lined baking sheets. Dip fork in sugar and press tines into cookies, criss-cross, to flatten. Bake 12-15 minutes or until they begin to brown. Cool on countertop. Store in airtight container.
* If using natural peanut butter, stir in separated oil before measuring.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.
Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.