If you missed the Pinecrest Players’ production of “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.,” or you enjoyed it so much that you’d like to relive the experience, The O’Neal School’s theater department, directed by Judy Osborne, is presenting their version Saturday, April 10, at 2 and 6 p.m., and Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m.
Osborne, who led the theater program at Union Pines High School until her retirement, says that choosing “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.” made sense.
“I think Adam Faw (Pinecrest Players) mentioned that we had done the show together in a summer camp years ago,” says Osborne. “Because of that I knew how flexible the show is in terms of casting, costumes, scenery and audience appeal.”
Osborne and David Lussier, music director at O’Neal, discussed possibilities at the beginning of the school year, and he mentioned the show then.
“At the time, we knew we needed a show that would allow streaming if we needed to perform virtually, so I waited rather impatiently for the streaming rights to be released for the show,” she says. “As soon as they were, we secured rights to produce it.”
Osborne says that at first they weren’t sure of performance dates, whether they would stream it or perform live, or perform outdoors or indoors.
“A plan to perform live in the gym was formulated, and we are thrilled to be able to have an audience,” she says. “The songs are memorable and catchy, especially if you have Saturday morning cartoon memories of them, as the parents of the cast do.”
Cast member Clara Lussier, a junior, says she grew up on the songs.
“I have very fond memories of sitting in from of the TV with my family on movie night, watching all the ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ numbers,” she says. “My favorite was always ‘Interjections,’ so it feels as if it has come full circle now that I am singing it in this production.”
Lussier says that there’s something about the thrill of performing for a live audience. “The blinding lighting and the loud music,” she says. “How you can feel so exhausted yet exhilarated at the same time. I absolutely adore it!”
Freshman Savannah Campbell admits that she hadn’t heard any of the music from the musical, but had heard the names of the songs. She is singing as well as creating the choreography for two numbers.
“Performing in front of a live audience is something I really enjoy for the thrill and joy that you bring to the crowd,” she says. “It’s wonderful being able to see the change in emotion from the performance to the audience.”
Senior Maddie Vaswani is the stage manager for the production, and Victoria Mills, a junior, is the assistant stage manager.
“I have lots of fun organizing what goes on off stage as well as helping with props,” Vaswani says. “I love the variety of grade levels in the musical, and I’ve gotten to know lots of new people.”
“I really enjoy coming together with others to make something larger than ourselves,” says Mills.
Seventh-grader Caitlyn Blocklinger plays the role of the teacher in the play.
“I had only ever heard ‘Conjunction Junction’ before I did this show,” she says. “I am excited to perform in front of a live audience because I love the energy they bring, and it’s nice to hear people laugh when you have a funny line.”
Additional cast and crew members include Sahara Kokott; Lizzie Gomlak; Trixie Gomlak; Abigail Cabanillas; Meredith Whaley; Harper Hairston; Isla Riggsbee; Ava Taylor-Walker and Hannah Wilcox. Osborne is the director, with David Lussier serving as musical director and Ethan Fury handling sound.
The company includes students from fifth- to 12th grades.
“I am very pleased about how wonderfully they work together despite their age differences,” says Osborne. “I think audiences will have a great time, and I suspect they will be impressed with the performances these students bring to the stage. Their energy is exciting in this fast-paced sprint of a show.”
Seating in the Tate Gym is limited. Masks and social distancing will be required. Tickets are $10, and may be purchased at www.onealschool.org.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.