The O’Neal School’s performing arts teacher David Lussier and his students received a superior rating, the highest level awarded, at the 2023 North Carolina Theatre Conference (NCTC) Regional Middle School Play Festival after performing Don Zolidis’ “The Firecracker Incident” at North Carolina State University Theatre on March 11. This marks the second consecutive superior rating for The O’Neal School in this competition.

 In addition to a superior rating, the O’Neal Players also were awarded Excellence in Production Concept as well as a Festival Spirit Award. Sixth-grader Adrian Rodriguez was recognized for Excellence in Design and Production Props. Eighth-grader Harper Hairston was recognized for Outstanding Achievement in Design and Production Sound. Eighth-grader Callie McHarney and Clara Coman were awarded Excellence in Acting. Sixth-graders Adrian Rodriguez and Natalia Henderson and seventh-graders Addie Tauch and Mason Wicks were recognized for Excellence in Design and Production Running Crew. 

