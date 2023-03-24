The O’Neal School’s performing arts teacher David Lussier and his students received a superior rating, the highest level awarded, at the 2023 North Carolina Theatre Conference (NCTC) Regional Middle School Play Festival after performing Don Zolidis’ “The Firecracker Incident” at North Carolina State University Theatre on March 11. This marks the second consecutive superior rating for The O’Neal School in this competition.
In addition to a superior rating, the O’Neal Players also were awarded Excellence in Production Concept as well as a Festival Spirit Award. Sixth-grader Adrian Rodriguez was recognized for Excellence in Design and Production Props. Eighth-grader Harper Hairston was recognized for Outstanding Achievement in Design and Production Sound. Eighth-grader Callie McHarney and Clara Coman were awarded Excellence in Acting. Sixth-graders Adrian Rodriguez and Natalia Henderson and seventh-graders Addie Tauch and Mason Wicks were recognized for Excellence in Design and Production Running Crew.
“Once again the performing arts kids at O’Neal have impressed us all with their talent and determination to produce a wonderful piece of storytelling,” said Lussier.
The one-act story takes place when 14-year-old Joe gets grounded for the summer for blowing up his sister’s Barbie with black cat firecrackers, and his only friend breaks him out in the middle of the night for an adventure of a lifetime. Members of the cast and crew include Callie McHarney, Abby Bager, Hannah Wilcox, Clara Coman, Tanner Kennedy, Marley Pace, Julia Gamez, Isla Riggsbee, Kenney Hardee, Covey Gibbons, Addy Tauch, Maddie Wicks, Adrian Rodriguez, Mason Wicks and Natalia Henderson.
Nearly 500 students from 15 schools performed 18 plays at two regional sites across the state. Participating schools travel to their regional Festival sites with theatrical sets, costumes and props. Each show loads into a 10-by-10-foot backstage area. When their time comes, each school has 45 minutes to set up, perform their play, and clear the stage. Following their performance, students receive feedback from professional actors and directors with Broadway and Hollywood credits. Awards are given for acting, design, technical craft, ensemble work and festival spirit. “We continue to celebrate a spirit of community at the Play Festival, giving students an enriching environment to learn from each other and celebrate each other’s work. Young artists leave feeling accomplished, energized and inspired.” said NCTC’s Executive Director Angie Hays.
The NCTC Middle School Play Festival is made possible with support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
