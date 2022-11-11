For children, the holidays are all about dreams, and few dreams are more iconic and transporting than the sugar plum visions of Clara Silberhaus, the heroine of the “Nutcracker.” Gary Taylor Dance takes you along on Clara’s fantastic journey Thanksgiving weekend, launching your holiday season with magic, whimsy, and splendor on the Owens Auditorium stage at Sandhills Community College’s Bradshaw Performing Arts Center.
“Dance is, at root, storytelling,” says Gary Taylor Dance’s executive director, Rita Taylor. “While our pre-professional and professional dancers inspire and delight with their training and technique, it’s the thrill of stepping with Clara into her dream that awes every child during the show and makes adults smile with nostalgia.”
The rich costuming, detailed sets, and creative staging pair with the fresh choreography to create a fantastic story book space.
“Moments like the toys coming to life, the Christmas tree growing on stage, and the battling mice transport. But when our dancing snowflakes hear the gasps of the audience as the snow starts to fall and swirl during their waltz,” she adds, “they know the whole theater is on the journey with them!”
Indeed, it is the blending of many levels of artistry that bring to life Clara’s magical journey in Gary Taylor’s “Nutcracker.” The elaborate sets with their changing scenes and multiple portals and legs were created by acclaimed designer Howard T. Jones, director of the Scenic Art program at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. The costuming is the work of years of design and custom sewing, complete with hand-embellished tutus and tunics. Even the lighting is professionally crafted to enhance the audience’s experience and Clara’s dream.
“Down to the change in the color story once Clara arrives in the Land of the Sweets, every detail is crafted to immerse the audience fully in Clara’s fantasy,” Taylor says.
Of course, behind the holiday magic, a whole lot of real-world work goes into the reaching the dream roles of the performers. This year, the iconic role of Sugar Plum Fairy is danced by two ballerinas: Reese Fisher, a senior at The O’Neal School, and Ella Jacoby, a senior at Pinecrest High School.
Shares Fisher, “I’ve been dancing with Gary Taylor Dance since … forever …and I’ve always looked up to the Sugar Plum Fairy as THE role, the role where you can say, ‘I’ve made it!’ To be dancing it is such a weird feeling. But I love it!”
While being an ephemeral vision is the dream, Fisher will secretly tell you, though, being a Rat is the most fun. This year, Fisher is also dancing the lead role in “Spanish.”
Jacoby has also been dancing since she was small — 3 years old - and recognizes the honor of wearing Sugar Plum’s tiara. “It almost feels like a representation of how far I’ve come.”
Her favorite role was Clara, though: “You get to experience the magic as if you were her, the thrill of entering the Land of the Sweets!” Jacoby will additionally be dancing the role of lead “Arabian” in this year’s “Nutcracker.”
As far as their own dreams go, Jacoby has set her sights on a degree in biology with an eye to medical school. She also has a deep love of linguistics and is working toward fluency in German. You can hear her smile when she talks about incorporating the two as a medical translator, “That would be phenomenal ... that would be such a dream!”
For her part, Fisher’s dream takes her in a different direction — she’s applying to performing arts programs at Boston Conservatory, Pace University, American Musical and Dance Academy, Fordham University, Point Park University, Elon University and Marymount Manhattan College — and aims to immerse herself in a range of the performing arts. An actor and singer with GTD’s affiliate Imagine Youth Theater, as well as a seasoned dancer, Fisher wants to see where her strengths take her on the stage and beyond.
In addition to Jacoby and Fisher, this year’s “Nutcracker” will feature four other high school seniors: Emily Carlson (lead dancer in “Marzipan”), Maxwell Epstein (Snow King, Brighella, Thorne, and lead dancer in “Spanish”), Kate Gilpin (lead dancer in “Ribbon Candy”), and Isabella Gonzalez (Snow Queen). Gary Taylor Dance will offer three full-length “Nutcracker” performances this year and one condensed “sensory friendly” performance (see page B3) for patrons with sensory, physical, social, or cognitive differences.
Buying tickets in advance due to limited availability is recommended. Tickets may be purchased online at www.taylordance.org or at TicketMeSandhills. An on-site box office will open an hour before each performance based on ticket availability. Shows are Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26 and 27, at 2 p.m., at Owens Auditorium in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, Sandhills Community College.
Gary Taylor Dance and Imagine Youth Theater are nonprofit arts organizations serving our area’s young artists. For information, see www.taylordance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.