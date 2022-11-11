Nutcracker Gary Taylor Dance

Clara (Chloe Isenhart), at left, and her Prince (Vinceno Rinaggio) travel through the Land of Snow

 GARY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

For children, the holidays are all about dreams, and few dreams are more iconic and transporting than the sugar plum visions of Clara Silberhaus, the heroine of the “Nutcracker.” Gary Taylor Dance takes you along on Clara’s fantastic journey Thanksgiving weekend, launching your holiday season with magic, whimsy, and splendor on the Owens Auditorium stage at Sandhills Community College’s Bradshaw Performing Arts Center.

“Dance is, at root, storytelling,” says Gary Taylor Dance’s executive director, Rita Taylor. “While our pre-professional and professional dancers inspire and delight with their training and technique, it’s the thrill of stepping with Clara into her dream that awes every child during the show and makes adults smile with nostalgia.”

Gary Taylor Dance Nutcracker

Dew Drop (Ailish O’Brien) and her partner (Robert Mays) in the Land of the Sweets
Nutracker Gary Taylor Dance

The Sugar Plum Fairy (Ella Jacoby)
Nutcracker Gary Taylor Dance

The Nutcracker Prince battles against the Rat King.

