On Friday, May 14, nursing graduates celebrated their achievements with a drive-through pinning ceremony in front of Stone Hall on the Pinehurst campus.
Faculty, staff, and well-wishers congratulated the graduates as they paraded by in their vehicles creatively decorated with posters, streamers, and other ornamentations.
The pinning ceremony is a tradition held by many nursing schools as a way to signify the completion of a program study. Because the road to becoming a nurse is so rigorous, the ceremony is used to show appreciation for graduates and to welcome them into the nursing profession. This ceremony celebrates their official initiation into the community of nurses. The program graduated 60 nurses this year.
Nursing Program
The Associate Degree Nursing curriculum provides students the knowledge, skills and strategies to integrate safety and quality into nursing care. Sandhills has been providing our community with a steady stream of nurses for over 50 years.
Soon, nursing students will train in a new space on campus. The Nursing and Health Sciences building is set for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Inspired by a statement by Stan Bradshaw and honoring a gift from the Stan and Jean Bradshaw Foundation, the facility will be named Foundation Hall. The striking architecture of the 35,154 square foot one-story structure will be built as an extension of Kennedy Hall and will blend perfectly with the design of both older and newer structures on campus.
Health Sciences Programs
Sandhills Community College offers curriculum programs in Emergency Medical Science, Medical Laboratory Technology, Ophthalmic Medical Personnel, Radiography, Respiratory Therapy, and Surgical Technology.
Courses in Medical Assisting, EKG Technician, Central Sterile Processing, Nurse Aid Level 1, Nurse Aid, Level 1 Refresher, Medical Administrative Assistant, Pharmacy Technician and Phlebotomy Technician and Clinical Rotation are offered through Continuing Education.
Summer Semester
The summer semester begins on May 25 and June 29 for curriculum classes. Continuing Education classes have varied start dates throughout the semester.
Summer semester curriculum (college credit) classes are open to current, returning, and new students. Local students attending colleges outside of the area are welcome to take courses this summer at SCC.
Credits can transfer back to the university, saving students time and money. New students can apply online, and an advisor will assist in registering for classes. Current or returning students may register using Self-Service or by meeting with their adviser
Fall Semester
A fall semester flightPath publication will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes mid-July and will contain information about the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December and information about all curriculum programs.
Curriculum classes will begin on Aug. 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug. 16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions.
These online and hybrid eight-week classes can lead to an Associate in Arts degree or three Business Certificates with additional program classes to be added spring semester 2022.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 13 Continuing Education pathways and 54 college transfer courses. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.”
