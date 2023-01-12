November and December 2022 Births Announced by FirstHealth Moore Regional Jan 12, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FirstHealth's Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst:December 2022Dec. 1, 2022 Patrice Michelle Hardin and Brian Cassidy Oxendine, Shannon, a daughter, Olivia Cora OxendineDec. 3, 2022Kaitlyn Patterson and Cory Cockman, Siler City, a daughter, Mavery Rose CockmanDec. 5, 2022Bryanna Bittle and Manuel Balderas, Carthage, a son, Ethan Lauricio BalderasDec. 5, 2022Lataraven Smith, Hamlet, a daughter, Ka’Ari SmithDec. 13, 2022Breanna Mills and Paul E. Mills, III, Ellerbe, a son, Joseph Michael MillsDec. 18, 2022Barbara Bang and Alexander Lovette, West End, a daughter, Nova Skye LovetteDec. 29, 2022Nysia Kelly and Kaiwaun Swinnie, Rockingham, a daughter, Ka’Niyah Melia SwinnieNovember 2022Nov. 1, 2022 Raven Lynn Lewis, Shannon, a daughter, Emryn Faith ChavisNov. 2, 2022Stanley Dennis Perkins, III and Joanna Casto Perkins, Seven Lakes, a son, Everett Joseph PerkinsNov. 6, 2022Kerick Lynn Hammonds and Alison Lynn Brooks, Pembroke, a daughter, Alivia Grace HammondsNov. 11, 2022Erica and Sofia Drobnick, Fayetteville, a daughter, Viviana Carmen DrobnickNov. 16, 2022John Edward Gallimore and Brianna Rachelle Cook, Cameron, a daughter, Evangeline Ann GallimoreNov. 20, 2022Hannah Goode Hudson and Joshua Taveras, Greensboro, a daughter, Ameliana Raelynn Goode-TaverasNov. 21, 2022Tytiana King and Kendrick Purcell, Southern Pines, a daughter, Kinslee Star Cahanne PurcellNov. 26, 2022Bre’onica Durant and Michael Floyd, Southern Pines, a daughter, Blessing Joan Love DurantNov. 27, 2022Makalah Ritchie and Jeremy Jackson, Sanford, a daughter, Kairo Jackson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help. Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience. Free access for current print subscribers Activate Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Wed., Jan. 11, 2023 Calendar Jan 15 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Sun, Jan 15, 2023 Jan 17 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Jan 17, 2023 Jan 18 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Wed, Jan 18, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.