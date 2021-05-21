She Gets That From Me
By Robin Wells
Berkley
This book pulled me right in. Quinn’s best friend dies, leaving a daughter, Lily, for Quinn to raise. Because Lily was conceived using a sperm donor, she hasn’t had a father figure.
Even though Quinn is fine with helping raise the little girl, her grandmother, Margaret, is determined to find a “blood relative,” and she accomplishes her goal.
When Zack is contacted, he is both happy and worried at the same time. He and his wife, Jessica, have been dealing with infertility issues.
A complicated situation indeed, but Wells masters the plot well.
Vanessa Yu’s Magical Paris Tea Shop
By Roselle Lim
Berkley
Vanessa Yu has the ability to see people’s fortunes at the bottom of their teacups. This is not necessarily a good thing, she finds. And her family members are concerned that she’ll never find a husband, so they hire a matchmaker.
Aunt Evelyn, who has a tea shop in Paris, offers Vanessa the chance to come stay with her for several weeks. All Vanessa wants to do is rid herself of her “gift,” and Paris seems to be as good as any a place to do that.
But while there, she discovers the good part of her gift, and that one can change the destiny seen in the tea leaves.
Simmer Down
By Sarah Smith
Berkley
Nikki DiMarco gave up her dream job to help her mother start a food truck offering Filipino dishes to local beach goers. There is a lot of competition, including Callum James, who, along with his brother, steals what Nikki and Tiva think of as “their spot.”
The feud becomes public, thanks to to internet, so they decide that the winner of the Maui Food Festival will get the prime spot.
As Nikki and Callum argue and steal each other’s customers, sparks of another kind fly.
This was a quick and delightful read.
The Dress Shop on King Street
By Ashley Clark
Bethany House
I loved this book! Definitely could be a movie.
Harper Dupree wants a future in fashion design, but it’s not happening. She returns to Fairhope, Ala., arriving for a visit at the boarding house with Millie, who first taught her how to sew.
Millie has secrets. She is the daughter of an Italian man and a Black woman, and in 1946, on the advice of her mother, leaves Charleston to move to Fairhope, hiding the secret of her heritage. She meets and marries a wonderful man, but often wonders if she made the right decision in hiding her past.
Harper and Millie have both dreamed of owning a dress shop, so they start making plans to open one in Charleston.
The author seamlessly blends the past and present together, complete with historical detail.
The White Coat Diaries
By Madi Sinha
Berkley
The author comes from a medical background, and it shows in the authenticity of her description of life in a hospital emergency department.
Norah Kapadia has worked hard throughout college and medical school to achieve her dream of becoming a doctor. In spite of the sleep deprivation and often grumpy patients, she is happy, except maybe when her parents continue to push her to be the perfect “Indian daughter.”
I think many of us forget that when doctors graduate from medical school, that the upcoming years of residency are also meant for learning. Mistakes can still happen, and Norah has her share, most of them easily fixable, but when she is faced with an unethical situation, her decisions may come back to haunt her.
The book was OK, but not one that I’d go out of my way to read.
Our Italian Summer
By Jennifer Probst
Berkley
In this generational story, grandmother Sophia, her daughter, Francesca and granddaughter, Allegra end up on a summer vacation in Italy.
And it’s not necessarily something they all wanted to do, but Sophia insists. Francesca works too much, and Allegra, now a teenager, has been getting in trouble. Sophia, who has another reason for them to spend some time together, convinces them that she was to trace their family roots.
Francesca and Allegra have some problems with each other, and with learning to let go of work and technology to spend time together.
Through this trip, eyes and hearts are opened.
I could see this as a movie for some streaming channel. The characters are likable and easy to care about.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
