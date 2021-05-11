These novels are focused on family secrets, of which these folks have plenty.
The Sweet Taste of Muscadines
By Pamela Terry
Ballantine Books
This novel, set in a small town in Georgia, finds Lila Bruce Breedlove back in town to mourn her mother, who was found dead in the muscadine arbor behind the family house.
Lila and her brother, Henry, escaped Wesleyan as soon as they could, but the youngest daughter, Abigail stayed around to be there for their mother, who could be quite domineering.
Lila, now a widow, travels from her home in Maine, where she owns a weaving business. Henry, who has never quite felt comfortable in Wesleyan since he is gay, owns an art gallery in Rhode Island.
Nobody can quite figure out what Geneva was doing out in the grape arbor in the first place, and why was she holding a spoon?
Henry and Lila are also concerned about some strange behavior from Abigail. They start digging around (literally) and come up with more questions than answers about their mother. Family secrets are soon revealed as often happens in Southern stories.
I enjoyed this well-told story. Terry has woven an intriguing tale of family.
The Memory Collectors
By Kim Neville
Atria Books
In this debut novel, two women with the same special ability meet. Each handles their gift in a different way. Both are able to feel the emotions that people leave behind on objects.
Ev believes that most such items need to be destroyed, although the ones she deems “harmless” she sells in order to make a bit of money.
Harriet, on the other hand, hoards the items in her house, and the aura is actually making the neighbors sick.
The two help each other learn to control their gift, but don’t realize that the darkness that is the other side is threatening them both.
A great story. Hopefully Neville is working on another book.
Are We There Yet?
By Kathleen West
Berkley
Things are going along swimmingly for Alice Sullivan, but one day when she learns that her daughter is having trouble with her work in second grade, and then her son is accused of bullying, her perfect world goes awry.
Alice, who treasures her “perfect” life, must face the fact that her son is also creating fake accounts on social media and doing other questionable things, is ostracized by women she thought were her friends. After all, a “good mother” can control her children.
And then, her mother reveals a family secret that goes back more than 30 years. Alice is devastated.
The lesson Alice must learn is that success in raising a family can’t be measured by what her friends think.
A good read!
A Million Reasons Why
By Jessica Strawser
St. Martin’s Press
With the prevalence of DNA test kits, many people who take them are discovering new relatives, perhaps just cousins, but in some cases the relationship is a little closer than that, many times to the surprise of both people.
Caroline has a great marriage, three children, a good career and relationship with her parents. Imagine her shock when she receives an email from Sela, who is purportedly her half-sister. They are extremely close in age, so that means that their father was having a relationship with both their mothers around the same time.
Needless to say, Caroline is hurt and incensed at her father, who is also blindsided by this news. He knew nothing about Sela’s mother being pregnant, and had ended his relationship with her.
Sela has her own problems: She is suffering from kidney failure and needs a transplant, but she doesn’t want to ask Caroline to donate a kidney. She’s had no success in finding a donor on the registry, though. Her mother has recently died, and her husband has left her. The only thing keeping her going is her 2-year-old son.
This is a wonderful read!
