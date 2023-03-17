"If nautical nonsense be something you wish," North Moore High School has a show you won’t want to miss. “The SpongeBob Musical” is an entertaining and hilarious, family-friendly production featuring original songs by Yolanda Adams, Sara Bareilles, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, and more.
Performances run Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and may be purchased at the door.
Based on the Nickelodeon animated television series “SpongeBob SquarePants,” created by Stephen Hillenburg, it was adapted into a musical by Kyle Jarrow and Tina Landau. The Broadway musical was nominated for 12 Tony Awards (2018) and won the Best Musical category and 2018 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical.
Under the direction of Kimberly Fielder-Jones, the school’s theater program has hit its stride in recent years, racking up accolades in North Carolina and beyond. Last June, she led a team of students to Indiana to compete in the International Thespian Festival. This year, she’s making a second trip with her current troupe, after recently earning top honors at both the regional and state-level competitions for North Moore’s production of “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical,” by Melvin Tunstall III.
In 2018, Fielder-Jones took a group of students to New York City, where they had the opportunity to watch the original Broadway cast perform “The SpongeBob Musical.”
“I was never a fan of the cartoon but the music sold me! The kids talked me into going and the musical is just full of heart. It’s a story of friendship, and this year we have the perfect kids for it,” she says. “I have a group of students that are not afraid to get outside their comfort zone. They have great comedic skills, great improv skills and they work well together. What could be better than a show about friendship with a group that truly are friends?”
Zoie Jones plays SpongeBob. A senior at North Moore, she has been involved with the theater program since her freshman year, as an actor and a member of the technical crew for various productions. She has won awards at the regional and state competition levels for concept design (wigs, makeup, costume and set) and acting for “Polkadots.” She is also active with Imagine Youth Theater, where she will soon take the stage as Donkey in their production of “Shrek the Musical Jr.”
“I can’t think of a time when I’m not in some kind of musical or show,” says Jones, who has her eye on a career in production and design, possibly in film. “I have learned so many different things about makeup and design. I don’t plan to continue acting, but it has been a lot of fun and taught me about who I am as a person. It has also kept me physically fit and in a good mood.”
Joining Jones on stage are cast members Jalen Troublefield as Patrick, Summer Brady as Sandy, Troy Poole as Squidward, Karen Clark as Plankton, Alexander Simpson as Mr. Krabs, Ivy “Mars” Jones as Pearl, Lydia Nelson as Karen, Yahir Betancourt as Perch, Ryan Stamatopoulos as Patchy the Pirate, Emma Brady as Mayor, Sydnei Dunaway as Gary, Dalton “Sen” Brewer as Larry the Lobster, and a large ensemble.
The musical is directed by Fielder-Jones and music director Clay Perry. Crew members are led by stage managers Maycee Kimball (also light operator) and Veronica Cox (also sound operator) and assistant stage manager Aaron Garner.
Jalen Troublefield, a senior at North Moore, garnered an outstanding acting award for his work in “Polkadots.” He describes his first performance, in sixth grade, as life-changing.
“I was a jock kid growing up and played sports. But once I experienced being on stage, I still play football as a hobby but I want to do theater for the rest of my life. Hopefully, when I’m in my 50s I can come back and teach others and share all that I’ve experienced.”
Fielder-Jones says the cast of “SpongeBob” have been doing double duty to rehearse for the upcoming musical as also competing in the state-level Thespian Festival.
“They are working every day, five days a week after school from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., with a break for dinner. Then on Saturdays, they may rehearse 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They put in a good 20 hours a week of rehearsal,” she says.
Troublefield agrees. “It is really time-consuming, but I wouldn’t think of myself anywhere else. There is never a dull moment.”
Being part of North Moore High School, the county’s smallest public high school, means that every program — whether it is theater, band or sports teams — shares the same talent. Fielder-Jones says she makes sure her students are keeping up with all of their academics and credits the school’s administration, including former Principal Jenny Purvis and current Principal Joseph Patterson, for the phenomenal support.
“It is so important that I work with the coaches and other art teachers so our kids get the best of both worlds. At North Moore, we are really tight knit and make sure these kids are able to do it all. That helps with their well-roundedness: They can be on the football field and on stage in the same year.”
At the recent N.C. Thespian Festival, several students advanced to the international competition in individual competition, including Lydia Nelson (playwriting); Jalen Troublefield and Alex Simpson (duet acting/also duet singing); Yahir Betancourt and Ivy “Mars” Jones (dude singing); Troy Pool and Jace Brown (musical theatre dance duet) Jace Brown and Jada Mason (musical theatre dance solo). North Moore also advanced to international competition with their One Act, “PolkaDots, the Cool Kid Musical.”
The International Thespian Festival will be held June 19-23, in Indiana. As soon as the musical is finished, the North Moore theater program will quickly shift gears toward fundraising for the upcoming trip. Sponsors are needed and welcome. Contact Kimberly Fielder-Jones by email at kfjones@ncmcs.org or send contributions directly by mail to North Moore High School, Theater Department, 1504 N. Moore Road, Robbins, NC 27325.
