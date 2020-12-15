There is no place like home for the holidays, and two streaming concerts will bring cheer to the young, and young at heart during the North Carolina Symphony’s 2020/21 re-imagined season.
A family Christmas concert, featuring Jingles the Elf will debut on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m., and a holiday favorites performance featuring brass and organ will echo the sounding joy on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 8 p.m.
The virtual concerts will be streamed to the homes of audiences across the state and around the world and are available for on-demand viewing 20 days following each air date.
Back by popular demand, the hilarious Jingles the Elf joins the Symphony on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m., for a family Christmas concert. The program will feature sing-along favorites like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Joy to the World,” plus, there will be a special reading of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
On Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 8 p.m., celebrate the splendor of the holidays with the glorious sounds of the N.C. Symphony brass, plus special guest organist David Jernigan and vocalist Lindsay Kesselman. The program will stream “Silent Night,” “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing,” “Carol of the Bells,” and other holiday favorites.
“North Carolina Symphony holiday concerts are always a time to bring the family together, and this year, especially, that rings true,” said Sandi Macdonald, NCS president and CEO. “These concerts presented by the superb musicians of the Symphony and their special guests will fill our audiences’ homes with the sounds of the season.”
Streaming tickets are available for each concert for $20, and can be purchased at ncsymphony.org or the NCS box office at (919) 733-2750 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The North Carolina Symphony’s holiday concerts feature high-quality virtual performances streamed from the Woolner Stage in its home venue, Meymandi Concert Hall, and Christ Church in Raleigh.
