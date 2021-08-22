In September the North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA) will open two special exhibitions, free to visit. Featuring artists from around the state and around the world, the fall exhibitions explore themes related to the expansion of traditional museum collections and art making. These exhibitions preface the highly anticipated, ticketed special exhibition “Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary,” opening Oct. 23.
“’N.C. Artists Connections’ shows how deep the talent runs in our community, while ‘Break the Mold’ presents fascinating new takes on traditional art making,” said Valerie Hillings, museum director. “Presented together, these exhibitions invite reflection and conversations around museums, community, and traditions.”
“N.C. Artist Connections” opens Saturday, Sept. 4. For decades the NCMA has provided art education, inspiration and free access to its People’s Collection to generations of North Carolinians. For artists the museum has been a particularly special place as a space for study and experimentation and a guide for burgeoning careers. In this exhibition, on view through Feb. 13, 2022, the NCMA highlights three artists who present new and re-conceived works of art with themes that link to important works in the museum collection. In connecting the NCMA to local contemporary artists, the exhibition helps visitors experience the NCMA’s collection in new artists, including local creators, explore connections to museum collection and traditional artways while gaining a deeper understanding of the artists’ ongoing relationships to these works, as well as how the work of other artists relates to their practice.
“Break the Mold: New Takes on Traditional Art Making” opens Saturday, Sept. 25, and showcases contemporary artists who use traditional modes of art making and crafting to tackle timely subject matter. Innovative takes on embroidery, ceramics, quilting, furniture, interior design, and fashion accessories serve to explore diverse topics such as gender assumptions and inequalities, prison reform, racial justice, memory and loss, as well as how objects transmit and transform social and cultural history.
This show features 25 contemporary artists, including Sanford Biggers, Elizabeth Brim, Maria Britton, Julie Cockburn, Rodney McMillan, Rachel
Meginnes, Katy Mixon, Gabriel de la Mora, Yasumasa Morimura, Thomas Schmidt, Shinique
Smith and Do Ho Suh, whose artworks are displayed alongside some of their historical predecessors.
The museum is located at 2110 Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh.
