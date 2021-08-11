The North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA) and American Dance Festival (ADF) have partnered to present Together We Dance, an outdoor festival in the Joseph M. Bryan Jr. Theater in the Museum Park from Sept. 9 to 16.
“After a difficult year and a half, we are thrilled to bring the community together again at our first-ever outdoor festival for eight performances by some of the finest dance companies dazzling audiences today,” said Jodee Nimerichter, executive director of ADF. “And we couldn’t ask for a better partner than the North Carolina Museum of Art.”
In reimagining a dance festival in a post–COVID-19 world, ADF looked to bring performances outside, so audiences could spread out in fresh air. The award-winning Museum Park Theater of the state’s art museum, which has hosted bluegrass, pop and rock acts; orchestras; puppet shows; and movies for more than 20 years, was the perfect local venue. While smaller dance performances, including ADF activations, have been hosted inside the museum galleries and in the Museum Park, a festival of this scale has not taken place at the NCMA before.
Performances last approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.
“We are honored to host American Dance Festival’s annual season through this exciting activation of the Museum Park Theater,” said Valerie Hillings, NCMA director. “We’re bringing together art, nature, and people through dance.”
Performing Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. will be A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham, a Black-led contemporary dance company whose work is informed by and made in conjunction with artists across a range of disciplines. It entwines a sensual and provocative vocabulary with a strong emphasis on music, text, video and visual art.
Pilobolus performs Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., State of Darkness takes the stage, with a question-and-answer session with Molissa Fenley and the artists.
Brooklyn-based dance company Reggie Wilson/Fist and Heel Performance Group performs Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m. BODYTRAFFIC returns to ADF with a program highlighting the artistry of three of today’s most engaging contemporary dance choreographers.
The Paul Taylor Dance Company closes out ADF’s season at the North Carolina Museum of Art at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. Founded in 1954 the company remains one of the most famous and dynamic modern dance ensembles of our time.
More information and tickets at ncartmuseum.org/adf2021 and americandancefestival.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.