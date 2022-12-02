Valerie Nieman

Just two days ago, on Dec. 2, “In the Lonely Backwater” received The Sir Walter Raleigh Award for fiction. The award, established in 1952 by the Historical Book Club of North Carolina, recognizes the year’s best book of fiction, drama, short stories or poetry written by a North Carolinian. This Wednesday, Dec. 7, fresh on the heels of this distinguished award, Weymouth Center is thrilled to welcome its author, Valerie Nieman, to its Writers-in-Residence program, as she reads from this celebrated novel, which also won the 2022 American Writing Award for best novel in the Mystery and Suspense category.

The book combines elements of a thriller in the Southern gothic tradition with a classic coming-of age-story. Its narrator, Maggie Warshauer, is counting the days until she can leave behind Fillyaw Creek and head to college. When her cousin Charisse Swicegood disappears and is found murdered, Maggie’s life and plans are upended. While the book may be classified as Young Adult/crossover, Nieman doesn’t think of categories when she writes. For her, it’s all about the story. She follows the characters where they lead her. Although her main character is 17, the book is intended to appeal to a wide audience.

Valerie Nieman

Valerie Nieman

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days