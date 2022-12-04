Just two days ago, Dec. 2, “In the Lonely Backwater” received The Sir Walter Raleigh Award for fiction. The award, established in 1952 by the Historical Book Club of North Carolina, recognizes the year's best book of fiction, drama, short stories or poetry written by a North Carolinian. This Wednesday, Dec. 7, fresh on the heels of this distinguished award, Weymouth Center is thrilled to welcome its author, Valerie Nieman, to its Writers-in-Residence program, as she reads from this celebrated novel, which also won the 2022 American Writing Award for best novel in the Mystery and Suspense category.
The book combines elements of a thriller in the Southern gothic tradition with a classic coming-of age-story. Its narrator, Maggie Warshauer, is counting the days until she can leave behind Fillyaw Creek and head to college. When her cousin Charisse Swicegood disappears and is found murdered, Maggie’s life and plans are upended. While the book may be classified as Young Adult/crossover, Nieman doesn’t think of categories when she writes. For her, it’s all about the story. She follows the characters where they lead her. Although her main character is 17, the book is intended to appeal to a wide audience.
In writing the novel, Neiman says she, “drew on all the people I’ve been -- a woods-wandering child who loved science, a newspaper reporter who covered the police beat, a farmer, a sailor, a teacher, and always, a walker and observer.”
Her North Carolina roots run deep, having moved here in 1997 to take a job with the News & Record as bureau chief for Rockingham County. She resided in Reidsville, Greensboro, and Charlotte where she earned her MFA in creative writing at Queens University. She taught creative writing at North Carolina A&T State University. Recently returning to Reidsville, she continues to offer workshops at John C. Campbell Folk School, North Carolina Writers Network conferences and many other venues.
When asked what inspires her, Nieman says she looks for “some kind of itch, some kind of trigger. It could be an image, a bit of song or a memory. The inspiration announces itself as poetry or a novel.”
This could explain why Nieman’s work is so diverse. She has written four previous novels and her cross-genre mystery, “To the Bones,” first published in 2019, has been described as: "Evocative, intelligent prose conjur[ing] an anxious mood and strong sense of place while spotlighting the societal and environmental devastation wrought by the coal mining industry.” She is also the author of three collections of poetry, and her poems have been published in numerous anthologies and journals. She is currently at work on a sequel to her novel, “To the Bones,” as well as writing and revising poems for her fourth collection of poetry.
The author is very familiar with Weymouth Center, as she has been a writer-in-residence on more than one occasion. Additionally, she has attended events at Weymouth Center for the NC Literary Hall of Fame, which makes its home there, and at the North Carolina Poetry Society, of which she is a member.
At the Dec. 7 reading, Nieman will read selections from “In the Lonely Backwater,” and talk about its genesis. She also hopes to read poems from her work-in-progress. The program takes place in the Great Room at 5:30 p.m., and will be followed by a meet-and-greet with the author. Admission is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required at weymouthcenter.org. Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities is a 501 (c)(3) organization and is located at 555 East Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
