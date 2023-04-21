Life was, well, normal. Tonya Godwin was healthy, active and she and her husband, Rodney, loved boating, hiking and traveling with their children and friends. Tonya was an exercise enthusiast teaching multiple exercise classes weekly.
One day in 2005, she knew something was not right when she could not stand on her tiptoes in the class she was teaching. What started as intermittent vague symptoms relating to balance and muscle spasms turned into a life-altering diagnosis: multiple sclerosis (MS).
Over the next few years her symptoms worsened. She first lost control of her left leg, forcing her to walk with a cane. Eventually, her diagnosis was updated to primary progressive MS, which meant that, unlike many cases of MS, remission was unlikely and MS would continue to attack her body.
Tonya went from strong and athletic to a determined woman fighting to put one foot in front of the other. She went from skiing behind a boat to being a passenger and the neighborhood “coach” for all the kids wanting to experience water sports. Her drive to keep going never stopped, and she continued to hold her top spot on the podium as the “best mom.” Though her mind is still sharp, she no longer has control of her arms or legs. She drives her wheelchair with a sip and puff straw system, and has 50-plus hours a week of support from an incredible team of home caregivers.
Traveling is something that Tonya and Rodney have continued to try to do; however, finding travel accommodations that are correctly set up for a person with quadriplegia has become increasingly more challenging. It’s no longer about picking where they want to visit; instead they have to go where they can find an accessible accommodation and hope they can make it work. Hotels have wheelchair accessible rooms, but most do not have a roll-in shower, a bed for a caregiver, and availability is extremely limited.
Accessible Transitions, a locally based nonprofit, is stepping in to assist the Godwins. The organization is focused on enriching the quality of life for those with severe disabilities one project at a time by raising funds to help meet those needs, such as wheelchair ramps, transportation, outdoor modifications and other accommodations.
The current project is to complete the purchase of a wheelchair accessible RV that has been partially gifted by a generous donor, to benefit Tonya.
She was initially skeptical of the idea of traveling in a RV in a wheelchair until Rodney took her on a tour of this type of RV, modified specifically for quadriplegics. She was shocked and amazed at the setup. Later that evening, Tonya told her husband, “I will go anywhere that you will take me in this.”
All donations are tax deductible. Checks can also be mailed directly to Accessible Transitions, 124 North Trade Street, Suite A, West End, NC 27376; or you can find them online at accessibletransitions.org, on Facebook, text ACCESSIBLERV to 44321, or call (910) 420-0950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.