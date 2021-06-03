You, or someone you know, could be featured as a “pin up” in the 2022 “Sandhills 60 Strong” calendar, an exclusive calendar showcasing inspirational “60-somethings” and highlighting Sandhills area events and activities.
In addition to appearing in the calendar, winners receive “celebrity treatment” with a professional photo shoot and compensation for their modeling time.
Anyone age 18 or older can nominate a friend or family member — age 60 to 69 — who has achieved remarkable levels of fitness, pursued a new hobby or given back to others in some way. Perhaps the candidate is fighting a chronic condition or caring for someone who is.
Visit www.sandhills60strong.com and submit an application form, 200-400 word essay, head shot and full-length photo by Monday, Aug. 16.
Those who nominate winning candidates receive a $50 gift certificate.
Sandhills 60 Strong candidates must be between the ages of 60 and 69 on Sept. 1, 2021, and a resident of Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond or Scotland counties.
Celebrity judges will select 12 winners who exemplify how life after 60 can be a vibrant and active time. Contestants are judged on their commitment to leading an active lifestyle, community involvement, volunteerism and how they are inspirational to others.
Winners must be available Wednesday, Sept. 8, through Saturday, Sept. 11.
Email Sandhills60Strong@EvergreenSCA.com for more information.
All proceeds from the calendar will benefit the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic and the Enrichment Center of Lee County.
“Pinehurst Medical Clinic is proud to announce the Sandhills 60 Strong contest in conjunction with the launch of Evergreen Senior Care Advantage, a program designed to provide seamless and greater coordination of care for their senior patients,” says a spokesman.
