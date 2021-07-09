NYT

The New York Tenors performing at CCNC

New York City is about 560 miles from the Sandhills, but a crowd of more than 175 were transported to the “City That Never Sleeps” through the music of the New York Tenors during a fundraising gala and concert at The Country Club of North Carolina on June 24.

The entertaining trio of Andy Cooney, Daniel Rodriguez, and Christopher Macchio performed a set list that ranged from Broadway to opera to ethnic and patriotic favorites, while navigating an historical “tour” of New York. Prior to the concert, an Italian-themed dinner was held outdoors overlooking Watson Lake.

“A terrific Italian meal with a musical ‘dessert’ provided by the New York Tenors made for a really special night for CCNC and its Foundation,” says Don Hunter, CEO and general manager of CCNC. “As a result of this event, the new foundation is in a position to improve our community, support local amateur athletics and support our staff members at CCNC.”

The Country Club of North Carolina Foundation was formed to provide charitable service and benevolent grants to the community and beyond, thus providing an entity for individuals to jointly provide service to the community.

The “Four Pillars” of the Foundation are community outreach, amateur athletics, employee disaster and education assistance and a general fund. In its short existence, the Foundation has already contributed to Meals on Wheels, Toys for Tots, the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship and employee disaster relief. The foundation was created in 2020 and is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.

